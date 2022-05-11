Wahoo takes home team title at Trailblazer Conference Invite

PLATTSMOUTH- For the first time in school history, the Wahoo boys track team took home first place with 200 points at the Trailblazer Conference Invite on May 3 at Plattsmouth High School. In a tight race for fourth through sixth the Warrior girls took fourth place with 38 points.

“The boys continued to score well in most events on Tuesday which allowed us to win the Conference Championship,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox. “The boys continue to compete at a high level which is what you want at this time of the year. The girls had a strong finish in the 400 Meter Relay and the 1,600 Meter Relay which propelled them to fourth place in the team scoring.”

On top of winning the conference, the Wahoo Boys also set four conference records.

Two of them came from Carson Lavaley in the shot put and the discus. Lavaley threw a personal record 49-06.05 in the shot put and a 160-02 in the discus.

Coming in second in the shot put and the discus was Jake Scanlon with throws of 45-05.75 and 140-06. Dominek Rohleder took third with a personal record throw of 45-02.25 in the shot put and came in fourth in the discus with a mark of 130-04.

Similar to Lavaley, Zach Fox was able to reset the record books for the conference in the hurdle events. He ran a 15.64 in the 110 meter hurdles and then clocked a 41.44 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Taking second place in the 300 meter hurdles was Malachi Bordovsky clocking a 41.45. Gavin Pokorny took fourth in both the 110 meter hurdles running a personal record in a time of 17.06 and then posted a 45.99 in the 300 meter hurdles.

The final conference record for the Warriors was set in the 3,200 meter relay. Andrew Waido, Caden Smart, Alex Adamec, and Kyle Babst clocked an 8:44.24.

Wahoo also came in first place in the 400 meter relay. Curtis Swahn, Gavin Pokorny, Malachi Bordovsky, and Waylon Sherman broke the tape in a time of 45.07.

Winning the triple jump for the Warriors was Benji Nelson with a mark of 41-00.75. Right behind him was Andrew Waido who jumped 39-04.50 and Silas Shellito got fourth with a mark of 38-11.25.

In the 100 meter dash, Waylon Sherman took second place posting a time of 11.21. Finishing 21 tenths of a second behind him was Curtis Swahn who clocked an 11.42 and got third.

Swahn and Sherman ended up flipping places in the 200 meter dash. Getting second was Swahn who ran a 23.55 and Sherman took third posting a time of 23.88.

Running a personal record in the 800 meter run and getting second was Caden Smart with a 2:10.72. Ales Adamec took fifth and also ran a PR of 2:13.07.

Both Malachi Bordovsky and Garrett Grandgenetti medaled in the 400 meter dash. Getting third was Malachi Bordovsky who ran a 52.63 and Garrett Grandgenetti came in fifth posting a 54.15.

Michael Robinson was the top performer for Wahoo in the pole vault getting second by clearing 12-06. Finishing sixth with a personal record jump of 10-00 was Shellito.

Taking sixth in the high jump was Alex Borchers. He was able to get over 5-06 to earn the medal.

Getting two medals in the long jump were the Warriors. Taking fourth was Nelson jumping 19-04.25 and Swahn came in fifth jumping 19-03.25.

The top scoring event for the Warriors on the girl’s side was the high jump, where they had three medalists.

Tying for second place was Sarah Kolterman who cleared 4-10. Getting fourth was Mya Emerson who also got over 4-10 and Hayden Osmera came in fifth jumping 4-08.

Both Ava Lausterer and Kylee Kenning were able to earn medals in the throwing events. Getting fourth in the shot put was Lausterer with a toss of 32-06 and Kenning came in fifth in the discus with a mark of 95-06.

Coming through with a personal record jump of 7-06 in the pole vault was Grace Darling in fifth. Taking sixth place was Megan Robinson who also got over 7-06.

The 400 meter relay for Wahoo was able to come in second. Lillie Harris, Kolterman, Taylor Luben, and Hayden Osmera came through the line in a time of 55.89.

The 3,200 and the 1,600 meter relay teams also medaled for the Warriors. Getting fourth in the 3,200 relay were Alyssa Havlovic, Luben, Audrey Waido, and Lanta Hitz clocking an 11:29.04, and Luben, Harris, Kolterman, and Robinson ran a 4:47.27 and got fifth in the 1,600 relay.

Earning the final medal on the track was Harris. She came in sixth place running a time of 1:07.98.

Wahoo held the B-2 District Track Meet on May 10. Results from the meet and the Warrior state qualifiers can be found in the May 19 Wahoo Newspaper.