Wahoo takes home team championship from Boys Town Invite

In his final two matches of the day, he pinned Charles Conley of Omaha Central in 2:25 and Eli Barner of Wayne in 3:32.

Hasenkamp went 4-0 on the day and won all his matches by pin. His first one was in 1:16 against Keller Cox of Elkhorn North, then the next one was in 0:32 against Chris Pearson of Boys Town, his third pin was in 0:57 against Thet Tway of Omaha Northwest, and then he finished off the tournament by pinning Kamoo La of Omaha Central in 3:10.

At the 195 pound weight, Lausterer earned a pin against Nolan Venner of Omaha Northwest in 0:41. He then picked up three more pins in 1:15, 3:19, and 3:01 to reach the finals.

In that title match, Lausterer pinned Timmy Sullivan of Boys Town in 1:26.

Rohleder pinned Zach Johnson of Boys Town in 0:54 and Charlie Mausbach of Omaha Roncalli in a 1:22 to get to the finals. Mason Touring of Fort Calhoun was no match for Rohleder in the finals and he pinned him in 1:40.

Getting second place at the meet was Logan Fittro at 152 pounds, Caden Smart at 132 pounds, and Isaiah Foster at 126 pounds. Finishing third for Wahoo was Kaleb Broome at 170 pounds.