Wahoo takes home team championship from Boys Town Invite

OMAHA- The Wahoo Boys Wrestling Team was able to capture their first tournament title of the season at the Boys Town Invite on Dec. 11. Finishing with 190.5 points were the Warriors and the next closest team was Omaha Central with 145 points.
Six different Wahoo Wrestlers took home first-place finishes. They were Jet Nuckolls at 120 pounds, Malachi Bordovsky at 138, Noah Bordovsky at 145, Brandon Hasenkamp at 160, Kyan Lausterer at 195 pounds, and Dominek Rohleder at 220 pounds.
Nuckolls tournament began with him pinning Tethloach Makuain of Omaha Roncalli in 0:56. He then knocked off Hunter Foote of Wayne and Joseph Prenosil of Omaha Central with pins in 3:58 and 2:23 to reach the finals. In that match, he was up against Ehku Say of Omaha Northwest and he was able to pin him in 5:22.
Malachi Bordovsky wrestled three matches to get first. He knocked off Jean Trell Chatmon of Omaha Northwest with a pin in a 1:46 in the quarterfinals, defeated Kevin Boston of Omaha Central with a pin in 4:28 in the semifinal, and then won a 19-6 major decision over Ashton Munsell of Wayne in the title bout.
Similar to Malachi, Noah Bordovsky pinned Colby Johnson of Boys Town in 1:31 in his first round match. During the second round, he defeated Eh Ku of Omaha Northwest with a pin in 0:46 and then Dillion Drew of Elkhorn North with a major decision at 11-3.
In his final two matches of the day, he pinned Charles Conley of Omaha Central in 2:25 and Eli Barner of Wayne in 3:32.
Hasenkamp went 4-0 on the day and won all his matches by pin. His first one was in 1:16 against Keller Cox of Elkhorn North, then the next one was in 0:32 against Chris Pearson of Boys Town, his third pin was in 0:57 against Thet Tway of Omaha Northwest, and then he finished off the tournament by pinning Kamoo La of Omaha Central in 3:10.
At the 195 pound weight, Lausterer earned a pin against Nolan Venner of Omaha Northwest in 0:41. He then picked up three more pins in 1:15, 3:19, and 3:01 to reach the finals.
In that title match, Lausterer pinned Timmy Sullivan of Boys Town in 1:26.
Rohleder pinned Zach Johnson of Boys Town in 0:54 and Charlie Mausbach of Omaha Roncalli in a 1:22 to get to the finals. Mason Touring of Fort Calhoun was no match for Rohleder in the finals and he pinned him in 1:40.
Getting second place at the meet was Logan Fittro at 152 pounds, Caden Smart at 132 pounds, and Isaiah Foster at 126 pounds. Finishing third for Wahoo was Kaleb Broome at 170 pounds.
Results for these wrestlers from the Boys Town Invite can be found below.
126 pounds: Round 1 - Isaiah Foster (Wahoo) 11-4 won by fall over Zachary McManigal (Wayne) 6-4 (Fall 2:34); Round 2 - Isaiah Foster (Wahoo) 11-4 won by tech fall over Fernand Kasusa (Omaha Northwest) 5-5 (TF-1.5 3:02 (18-2); Round 3 - Isaiah Foster (Wahoo) 11-4 won by fall over Jordyn Brookins (Omaha Central) 1-8 (Fall 0:27); Round 4 - Isaiah Foster (Wahoo) 11-4 won by fall over Jared Galindo (Boys Town) 4-7 (Fall 0:53); Round 5 - Ely Olberding (Fort Calhoun) 10-1 won by decision over Isaiah Foster (Wahoo) 11-4 (Dec 8-4).
132 pounds: Round 2 - Caden Smart (Wahoo) 12-3 won by fall over Marshall Brydl (Boys Town) 3-5 (Fall 1:07); Round 3 - Caden Smart (Wahoo) 12-3 won by fall over Layne Baker (Omaha Central) 2-9 (Fall 0:54); Round 4 - Caden Smart (Wahoo) 12-3 won by fall over Grey Jarzynka (Elkhorn North) 3-6 (Fall 2:38); Round 5 - Lance Olberding (Fort Calhoun) 8-1 won by decision over Caden Smart (Wahoo) 12-3 (Dec 3-1).
152 pounds: Round 1 - Logan Fittro (Wahoo) 3-3 won by fall over Maurice Hoffman (Omaha Central) 2-6 (Fall 1:43); Round 2 - Lebron Pendles (Boys Town) 6-1 won by tech fall over Logan Fittro (Wahoo) 3-3 (TF-1.5 5:13 (18-3); Round 3 - Logan Fittro (Wahoo) 3-3 won by fall over Francisco Jinez De La Rosa (Wayne) 1-7 (Fall 1:56).
170 pounds: Round 1 - Kaleb Broome (Wahoo) 6-8 won by fall over Ruot Gal (Omaha Roncalli) 3-4 (Fall 1:46); Round 2 - Grant Nixon (Fort Calhoun) 8-2 won by major decision over Kaleb Broome (Wahoo) 6-8 (MD 9-0); Round 4 - Kaleb Broome (Wahoo) 6-8 won by fall over Yannick Yessoufou (Omaha Central) 0-4 (Fall 1:26); Round 5 - Aiden Liston (Wayne) 9-2 won by fall over Kaleb Broome (Wahoo) 6-8 (Fall 5:02).