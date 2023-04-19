WAHOO – A strong performance on the track by the Wahoo boys track team led them to a second place finish with 109 point at their home invite on April 14. Winning the meet was Blair with 134 points.

“The boys team competed well placing second on the day,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “We continued to see some great efforts by some individuals on Friday. I would like to see more consistency in a couple of our field events, but hopefully, that will come in the next few weeks as conference and districts are on the horizon.”

Finishing with the only first place performances for the Warriors was Zach Fox in both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles. He ran a personal record time of 40.22 in the 300 hurdles and clocked a 15.21 in the 110 hurdles.

Zach Fox was also able to get second in the 400 meter dash in a time of 51.94. Coming in fifth place was Garrett Grandgenett posting a 53.92.

In the sprinting events, Sam Edmonds earned a pair of second place finishes. The junior ran a season best in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.25 and followed that up by posting a 24.13 in the 200 meter dash.

Putting together a solid effort in the 800 meter run was Kyle Babst. He pushed himself to keep up with the winner from Blair and finished in a time of 2:03.14 to get second.

Ending up with a silver medal in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 8:34.15 were Grandgenett, Caden Smart, Calvin Babst and Kyle Babst.

Eli Shada finished with a new personal record in the discus with a throw of 140-01.50, which earned him second place. Taking third was Jake Scanlon with a mark of 139-06.50 and Dominek Rohleder came in fourth with a PR toss of 135-08.

Getting a pair of third place finishes in the long and triple jump was Benji Nelson. The senior jumped a new personal record with 20-04 in the long jump and ended up going 41-11.50 in the triple jump.

Earning a bronze medal in the pole vault was Caden Smart. He finished the competition with a vault of 10-06.

Taking fourth in the high jump was Grandgenett by clearing a 5-08. That is the best mark registered by the senior on the season.

Powering his way to a fifth place finish in the shot put with a toss of 46-07 was Rohleder. Right behind him was Shada in sixth with a PR heave of 45-10.25.

On the girls side, Wahoo came in eighth place with 29 points. The top scorer for the Warriors was McKenna Smith who medaled in three events.

“McKenna had a good day on Friday with her events,” Chad Fox said. “She had season-best or personal-best efforts in two of her three events. She has been consistent this year with her times and is our leading point scorer on the girls track team.”

Smith’s record setting day started in the high jump where she got third with a personal record jump of 5-00. She also got bronze in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:04.20 and the 800 meter run by clocking a 2:31.15.

Erin Golladay continues to put together good times in the 1,600 meter run and posted a 5:59.62 to take fourth.

Also placing fourth was Megan Robinson in the pole vault by clearing 8-06. Taking fifth with a PR vault of 8-00 was Grace Darling.

The Warriors will be traveling to the Schuyler Invite at 10 a.m. on April 20.

The rest of the top 10 finishes for the Warriors are listed below.

Wahoo Invite

Boys 100 M Dash- 9. Peyton Hurt, 11.70

Boys 200 M Dash- 8. Peyton Hurt, 25.29

Boys 3,200 M Run- 7. Logan Kleffner, 11:09.70

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 9. Barrett Lavaley, 17.79

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 10. Kip Brigham, 46.13

Boys 4x100 M Relay- 6. Wahoo (Peyton Hurt, Avery Wieting, Kip Brigham, Gabe Harris), 46.99

Girls 4x100 M Relay- 8. Wahoo (Lillie Harris, Megan Robinson, Abi Johnson and Sarah Kolterman), 56.80

Boys 4x400 M Relay- 5. Wahoo (Noah Bordovksy, Garrett Grandgenett, Brandon Greenfield, Sam Edmonds), 3:41.44

Girls 4x400 M Relay- 7.Wahoo (McKenna Smith, Cameryn Sather, Lillie Harris, Megan Robinson), 4:43.05

Girls 4x800 M Relay- 7. Wahoo (Erin Golladay, Alyssa Havlovic, Addy Kenning, Esmeralda Perez), 11:34.01

Girls Shot Put- 6. Kristen Mika, 34-04.50; 7. Ava Lausterer, 34-03.75

Girls Discus- 7. Kristen Mika, 100-02.50

Boys Long Jump- 6. Sam Edmonds, 19-07

Boys Triple Jump- 7. Noah Bordovsky, 39-01; 8. Kip Brigham, 38-04

Girls High Jump- 7. Sarah Kolterman, 4-08