Wahoo State Bank ousted by Waverly in area tourney

WAHOO – Three homeruns and a bunch of doubles were not enough as Wahoo State Bank Reds lost to Waverly Empire Netting and Fencing 16-23 in the semifinals of the Area B4 Tournament in Wahoo on July 27, ousting them from the tournament and a berth in the Class B State Championship.
Wahoo and Waverly racked up 17 and 18 hits respectively in this high-scoring affair. Waverly started things off with four runs in the top of the first inning. Wahoo added two of their own in the bottom of the first on a double by Jarrett Kmiecik to knock in Colin Ludvik. Then Kmiecik stole home for the Reds’ second run. Waverly’s bats stayed hot in the second inning, with a three-run homerun to pull the Vikings ahead 10-2.
Wahoo went scoreless until the bottom of the third inning. With bases loaded, Tate Nelson hit a hard ground ball to center field for a single that scored Cooper Hancock. A walk added another run to the scoreboard for the Reds. A single to left field by Trenton Barry brought Kael Eddie and Tate Nelson across the plate to make the score 6-10.
Kmiecek belted a homerun in the bottom of the fourth inning to score Ludvik, who had reached base on a single. A line drive single by Peyton Nelson brought Tate Nelson in and the Reds drew within one point, 9-10.
Waverly added two runs in the top of the fifth inning on an error and a single. Wahoo answered with a run in the bottom of the inning when Ludvik singled to right field and Owen Hancock scored. Another run by Waverly in the top of the sixth inning set the score at 10-14 in the Vikings’ favor.
Wahoo tied things up at 14-14 with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ludvik started the inning with a double to left field and advanced to third after a pop fly out by Eddie. Kmiecik doubled to right field and Ludvik scored. Peyton Nelson hit a line drive to center that put him on second base and scored Kmiecik. With two outs, Barry homered to left field to score Michael Lynch and send the game into extra innings.
The Vikings went on a hitting spree in the top of the ninth inning, sending nine players across home plate. Owen Hancock hit a homerun in the bottom of the ninth that scored Barry, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit created by Waverly’s big inning.
Seth Williams started on the hill for Wahoo, allowing four hits and four runs in one inning. Sam Stuhr came in for Williams for part of the second inning, but was replaced by Carter Malina, who pitched four innings. He surrendered six hits and four runs with three strikeouts. Aaron Ickler spent two innings on the mound, followed by Cooper Hancock who finished the game.
Ludvik, Kmiecik and Owen Hancock were 5-for-3 at the plate, while Peyton Nelson batted .500 and Trenton Barry had three hits in six at-bats. Barry, Owen Hancock and Kmiecik hit homeruns. In the doubles category, Kmiecik had two, while Eddie, Owen Hancock, Ludvik and Peyton Nelson each had one. Tate Nelson and Jake Whitney each hit singles.
Wahoo State Bank finished the season with a 11-19 record under the direction of Nick Milliken, Kyle Weyers, Brook Stuart and Chase Stebbing.
