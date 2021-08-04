Wahoo State Bank ousted by Waverly in area tourney

WAHOO – Three homeruns and a bunch of doubles were not enough as Wahoo State Bank Reds lost to Waverly Empire Netting and Fencing 16-23 in the semifinals of the Area B4 Tournament in Wahoo on July 27, ousting them from the tournament and a berth in the Class B State Championship.

Wahoo and Waverly racked up 17 and 18 hits respectively in this high-scoring affair. Waverly started things off with four runs in the top of the first inning. Wahoo added two of their own in the bottom of the first on a double by Jarrett Kmiecik to knock in Colin Ludvik. Then Kmiecik stole home for the Reds’ second run. Waverly’s bats stayed hot in the second inning, with a three-run homerun to pull the Vikings ahead 10-2.

Wahoo went scoreless until the bottom of the third inning. With bases loaded, Tate Nelson hit a hard ground ball to center field for a single that scored Cooper Hancock. A walk added another run to the scoreboard for the Reds. A single to left field by Trenton Barry brought Kael Eddie and Tate Nelson across the plate to make the score 6-10.

Kmiecek belted a homerun in the bottom of the fourth inning to score Ludvik, who had reached base on a single. A line drive single by Peyton Nelson brought Tate Nelson in and the Reds drew within one point, 9-10.