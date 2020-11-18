Wahoo senior makes it official, next stop Cali

After tireless work over the spring and summer, Glock and her teammates returned to the court in August just happy to the have the opportunity to compete amidst a global pandemic.

The Warriors opened the season with wins over Aurora and Norris in Aurora on Aug. 27 and did not let up the entire season while recording 35 straight victories and a third state championship in a four year stretch.

Glock established herself as one of the top setter’s in the nation and finished the 2020 campaign with 1,018 set assists, pushing her career total to 3,235 in just three seasons.

Glock handed out 62 assists in the Warriors five-set victory over St. Paul in the Class C-1 state championship.

After the match her Coach Trish Larson lauded the play of her senior setter when the pressure was on.

“We were out of system a lot and scrambling, but Elle can just take ball halfway across the gym and put it right on the money,” Wahoo coach Trish Larson said. “She’s a difference-maker.”

The Pac-12 has postponed the start of the 2020-2021 volleyball season until Jan. 1, 2021.

The Trojans finished 18-14 last season and have compiled a record of 83-49 over the last four seasons.

Head Coach Brad Keller was hired in February of 2020 after Brent Crouch left the USC to become the head coach at Auburn University.

