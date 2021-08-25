Wahoo Senior Center turns 50

WAHOO – Technically, the Wahoo Senior Center isn’t old enough to qualify as a senior citizen yet, even by AARP standards.
But that’s not stopping the facility from celebrating five decades of providing a place for area residents of retirement age to gather for fellowship, food, fitness and fun.
The Wahoo Senior Center celebrated its 50th birthday on Saturday with an open house. Coincidentally, it also happened to be World Senior Citizen Day.
The seniors and their families gathered for fellowship, to enjoy a slice of cake and to share memories of the senior center, which opened in 1971.
The Saunders County Kiwanis Club organized the campaign to open a senior center in Wahoo. A committee was formed, led by Ed and Mary Schoen, who eventually became the directors of the center.
The first senior center was located on Sixth Street in a former building that had been a grocery store, seed store, produce company and even an appliance store, according to Lyle Torrens.
Torrens’ family operated Torrens Produce in the building and offered it to the City of Wahoo in 1971 to be used as a senior center. Years later, the center moved to is present location in the former Wahoo Public High School building, which also houses the city-operated Civic Center.
Lyle Torrens’ father, John “Ford” Torrens, was a regular at the senior center after it opened.
“He had a place to hang out,” Lyle Torrens said.
In fact, Torrens followed in his father’s footsteps by volunteering at the senior center as the Busy Wheels driver for the past 26 years. Busy Wheels is a ride service the senior center also provides for citizens of the area.
Torrens continues to volunteer as a Busy Wheels driver, but he and his wife, Leona, also eat lunch at the senior center and enjoy the opportunity to socialize.
“There’s something going on every day,” he said.
From the start, anyone over the age of 50, those who were handicapped or receiving assistance were invited to attend the center. The number of people who attended the center on a regular basis was higher in the early years, but numbers remain steady, according to Senior Center Director Sarah Kruse.
Senior citizens are working past the regular age of retirement and are staying active longer, which reduces the number of people who utilize the senior center, added Assistant Manager Linda Kapple.
But there are still plenty of people who come to the senior center on a regular basis. An average of 30 people attend per day, Kruse said, but the number can fluctuate.
“Some days we could have as many as 60,” she added.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also had an impact on attendance. The senior center shut down for a time during the pandemic, but opened back up at the beginning of the year. Seniors are slowly starting to come back.
In the wake of the pandemic, the senior center is more important than ever, said Cindy Ullery, a volunteer and participant. Masks were required when the center reopened, but they are optional now. However, other measures are also being taken.
“The center does everything possible to ensure safety,” Ullery said.
Safety is a priority, but so is providing activities for the seniors to enjoy. That is where Kruse shines. She is a master at coming up with a wide variety of programming for the senior center. She has been director for 10 years, and in that time has made many contacts with performers, musicians and others who come to the center for provide entertainment during the monthly birthday parties. The center also offers classes in painting, flower arranging and other crafts.
Kruse gets input from the seniors when coming up with programming ideas.
“They’re the ones coming here, and we need to know why they keep coming back,” she said.
One of the most popular programs is tai chi, a slow-moving exercise that helps with strength and balance. It is offered twice a week.
Carol Kavan comes to the senior center to participate in tai chi. She also enjoys other activities like “coffee and talking (to other seniors),” she said.
Al Gruenes has been coming to the center for the past few years, mainly for the friendship. He and Dave Konecky said they also like to play cards, another popular activity at the center. There are regular games of pitch, pinochle and bridge throughout the week, as well as a Czech card game called Tarocks.
Ullery started out as a volunteer driving the Busy Wheels vehicle, and eventually turned into a participant after the card playing bunch talked her into joining them.
“It’s really nice to gather and have a good time,” she said.
Volunteers like Ullery are a very important part of the senior center operation, Kruse said. There are 31 volunteers who help with Busy Wheels, work at the Senior Center Thrift Store, deliver Meals on Wheels and help with programming.
“I have the best volunteers,” Kruse said. “They’re always willing to help in any way they can.”
Lori Hartshorn of Malmo began volunteering at the center three years ago after a loss in her family.
“I was needing something to do,” she said.
Since she started volunteering, the void has been filled by the camaraderie Hartshorn finds at the center.
“I love every minute of it,” she said.
Volunteer Carolyn Ohnoutka also enjoys volunteering at the senior center.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” she said.
Six years ago Kappel became the assistant manager of the senior center after retiring as activity director at South Haven in Wahoo. She was barely into her “retirement” when the senior center job opened up, and she jumped at the opportunity.
As assistant manager, Kappel’s main area of focus is the meal program. She picks up the food from Saunders Medical Center, where it has been prepared for the last two years. She also keeps track of the meals served at the center and those that are delivered and the fee collected for the meals, which is $4 per meal.
Kappel said many seniors look forward to a home-cooked meal and the opportunity to socialize.
“I think it keeps their minds young,” she said.
Another popular aspect of the senior center is the fitness room. It is free for anyone over the age of 55 and includes several pieces of exercise equipment.
Dale Lawrence recently started using the fitness room.
“I can work out on the machine to help my legs,” he said.
The 85-year-old also said the senior center gives him a way to occupy his time since he lost his wife 18 months ago. He also plans to start eating meals there and joining in other activities.
Lawrence said he is treated well by the employees and volunteers at the senior center. In turn, the seniors also show their appreciation.
“They treat me very good,” said Kruse.
The senior center is funded by the City of Wahoo, which pays the salary for Kruse and Kapple. The Thrift Store and Busy Wheels provide some revenue for the center as well, Kruse said, but the bulk comes from the city.
“We’re very fortunate that the city supports us,” Kruse added.
The senior center has a six-member board of directors that meets monthly to approve bills and discuss ideas and programming. Many of the board members are also volunteers, Kruse said.
As they look back on the past 50 years and to the future, the board and Kruse know the senior center is an important part of the local community.
Kruse remembers one gentleman who looked forward to coming to the center every day it was open, which is Monday through Friday. He said the weekends, when the center was closed, were the longest because he missed his friends at the center.
“This is their hobby,” she said.
