Wahoo Senior Center turns 50

“Some days we could have as many as 60,” she added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also had an impact on attendance. The senior center shut down for a time during the pandemic, but opened back up at the beginning of the year. Seniors are slowly starting to come back.

In the wake of the pandemic, the senior center is more important than ever, said Cindy Ullery, a volunteer and participant. Masks were required when the center reopened, but they are optional now. However, other measures are also being taken.

“The center does everything possible to ensure safety,” Ullery said.

Safety is a priority, but so is providing activities for the seniors to enjoy. That is where Kruse shines. She is a master at coming up with a wide variety of programming for the senior center. She has been director for 10 years, and in that time has made many contacts with performers, musicians and others who come to the center for provide entertainment during the monthly birthday parties. The center also offers classes in painting, flower arranging and other crafts.

Kruse gets input from the seniors when coming up with programming ideas.

“They’re the ones coming here, and we need to know why they keep coming back,” she said.