GRAND ISLAND– The Wahoo boys wrestling team competed in the B-3 District tournament at Grand Island Northwest High School on Feb. 10 and 11. The Warriors came in seventh place with 77 team points while Cozad ran away with the team title with 202 points and Hastings took second with 168.

Four wrestlers for Wahoo ended up qualifying for the State Wrestling Championships. They were Caden Smart, who was a district champion at 138 pounds, followed by Grady Meyer at 126, Noah Bordovsky at 152 and Dominek Rohlder at 220.

Smart received a bye through the first round at 138 pounds and then got a 16-7 major decision against Kooper Pohl of Cozad. He followed that up by pinning Ian Arends of Northwest in 4:00 and got a 10-2 major decision against Hudson Holoch of York.

Freshman 126-pounder Meyer, 34-13 on the year, went 3-1 with two pins to get second place. In the finals, Meyer lost an 8-2 decision to a senior from Hastings who was a returning state medal winner with a 35-3 record.

At 220 pounds, Rohleder earned his second trip to the state tournament. He won with a pin in his first match. Rohleder was the third seed but pulled an upset with an overtime win over the second seed in the semifinals. He went to overtime again in the finals but was taken down right at the end of the first overtime period to finish as the district runner-up, with a 31-13 record.

Noah Bordovsky was the fourth Warrior to punch a ticket to state with a fourth place finish. The 152 pound sophomore with a 29-19 record was seeded fifth and received a first round bye. He got a big win in the quarterfinals over the fourth seed to put him in the semifinals and improve his position in the bracket greatly. After falling in his semifinal match 6-0 to a wrestler from Chadron with a 41-2 record, Bordovsky got a first round pin in the heartbreak round to insure he was a state qualifier.

Senior Kaleb Broome, a four year varsity starter, was 2-2 for the weekend and made it to the heartbreak round of the 160 pound weight class. He ended up losing a 7-1 decision and finished the year with 20 wins.

Jet Nuckolls won a match at districts to move him to 15 wins on the year as the Warriors’ 145 pounder, but he did not make the medal round.

Freshmen Jayse Styskal and Daniel Oehm, sophomore Jaymes Gaskins and junior Trevor Beavers all competed at the district tournament. Beavers finished his season with a record of 21-20 wrestling at the 285 pound weight class, despite only weighing around 210 to 215.

The Warriors will look to bring home some hardware from the Class B State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha Feb. 16 to 18.