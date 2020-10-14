Wahoo season ends with loss to Cardinals

Wahoo led 5-0 before the Cardinals were able to rally for the five-run win after scoring eight runs in the fourth inning and five more in the sixth.

Eight different Warriors finished with base hits and Wahoo was led at the plate by junior Becca Wotipka. She finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.

Hancock and Urban also added two hits for the Warriors.

Iversen was tagged with the loss after giving up 12 runs (four earned) in five innings pitched.

The Warriors stayed alive by winning game two by a score of 5-4.

The Warriors trailed 3-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but rallied for five runs to take a 5-3 lead.

Crete scored a single run in the top of the sixth, but clutch pitching from Iversen allowed the Warriors to escape with the 5-4 victory.

Wahoo finished with just four base hits, but were able to take advantage of four walks and an error.

Iversen delivered the key hit in the fifth inning, a two-run double.

Henderson reached base three times.

Iversen scattered 11 hits and four runs in seven hard fought innings on the bump.