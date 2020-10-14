Wahoo season ends with loss to Cardinals

CRETE – The Wahoo Warrior quest the school’s first return trip to the state softball tournament since 2015 began on Oct. 5 in Hickman.
The Warriors opened sub-district tournament play with a disappointing 8-2 setback at the hands of the Beatrice Orangemen.
The Warrior offense was stuck in neutral the entire game was limited to just six hits and two runs in seven innings.
Wahoo took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning on a two-run home by Sidney Smart, but Beatrice was able to score the game’s final seven runs.
Smart’s two hits and senior Alyssa Luedtke’s two hits were the highlights of an otherwise silent offensive attack for the Warriors.
Sophomore Autumn Iversen was tagged with the loss after she failed to get out of the sixth inning when the Orangemen were able to break the game open with four runs.
The offense was not a problem in the Warriors second game on Monday against the Waverly Vikings.
Wahoo finished with 23 base hits, three home runs and were able to win by a single run 19-18.
Wahoo trailed 9-1 in the third inning, tied the game at nine in the fourth inning and trailed 12-9 and 18-17 before rallying for the improbable 19-18 win.
The two teams combined for 37 runs, 41 hits and 53 base runners in the wild seven inning affair.
Smart, senior Kharissa Eddie and Iversen all had monster games at the plate.
Smart finished a perfect 5-for-5 with a double, home run and a career-high five RBI.
Eddie also drove in five runs and finished 4-for-5 with a home run and four runs scored.
Iversen went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBI.
Henderson hit another home run, scored four runs and drove in two more.
Iversen started and made it into the sixth inning before being relieved by senior Jaiden Swanson who was able to survive to earn the victory.
After some much-needed rest the Warriors returned to action on Tuesday for another chance at Beatrice in an elimination game.
Wahoo scored 12 runs in the first three innings and then hung on for the 14-10 victory.
Wahoo finished with 17 base hits and slammed three more home runs.
Smart continued her white hot tear at the plate with two more hits including a double and a home run leading to a team-best four RBI.
Eddie finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.
Henderson also added four hits and hit her third home run of the sub-district tournament, giving her 13 on the season.
Iversen, sophomore Harper Hancock and junior Katelyn Urban also added two hits for the Warriors.
The Warriors bid for a sub-district championship came to an end with a 9-4 loss to top-seeded Norris on Tuesday afternoon.
The Warriors trailed the whole game, but pulled to within 5-3 after five innings, but Norris scored a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh innings to put the game on ice.
Wahoo finished with seven hits, but struck out 11 times against Norris pitcher Alexis Wiggins.
Henderson led the Warrior attack with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI.
Luedtke and Smart also drove in runs.
Iversen was tagged with the loss on the mound after allowing 11 hits and nine runs in seven innings.
Despite losing their final sub-district contest, the Warriors were able to keep their season alive by earning one of the six Class B wildcards.
The Warriors earned the ninth seed and had to travel to take on the Crete Cardinals at Tuxedo Park on Oct. 9.
The Warriors were defeated 14-9 in the opening game of the three-game series format.
Wahoo led 5-0 before the Cardinals were able to rally for the five-run win after scoring eight runs in the fourth inning and five more in the sixth.
Eight different Warriors finished with base hits and Wahoo was led at the plate by junior Becca Wotipka. She finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.
Hancock and Urban also added two hits for the Warriors.
Iversen was tagged with the loss after giving up 12 runs (four earned) in five innings pitched.
The Warriors stayed alive by winning game two by a score of 5-4.
The Warriors trailed 3-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but rallied for five runs to take a 5-3 lead.
Crete scored a single run in the top of the sixth, but clutch pitching from Iversen allowed the Warriors to escape with the 5-4 victory.
Wahoo finished with just four base hits, but were able to take advantage of four walks and an error.
Iversen delivered the key hit in the fifth inning, a two-run double.
Henderson reached base three times.
Iversen scattered 11 hits and four runs in seven hard fought innings on the bump.
The Cardinals jumped in front 8-3 after two innings of game three and hung on for an 8-4 victory ending the Warriors quest for a state tournament berth.
Crete hit two 3-run home runs in the second inning off of Iversen, proving the difference in the game.
Luedtke led a 7-hit Warrior attack with two hits, including a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Eddie finished 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run.
The 1-2 finish in Crete ended the Warriors season with a record of 23-11.
