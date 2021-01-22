Wahoo School Board meets, welcomes two new members

WAHOO – The Wahoo School Board met for the first time in 2021 inside the High School library on Monday.
Prior to the meeting, new board members Alex Shada and Renae Feilmeier were sworn in as new members.
They are filling the vacancies left by Al Grandgenett and Tom Hrdlicka.
Wahoo Superintendent Brandon Lavaley took a moment to present Grandgenett with a plaque recognizing his 18 years of service to the Wahoo School Board.
Elementary Principal Ben Kreifels and Middle School Principal Marc Kaminski addressed the board about the success that the students have enjoyed both at the end of the first semester and upon their return after the Christmas break.
Kreifels said that winter assessment data showed significant growth among the elementary students.
Kaminski echoed those sentiments, declaring that the middle school students are off to an “outstanding start” to the second semester.
The Middle School students were MAP tested before they left for Christmas break and Kaminski called the results “fantastic.”
Director of Learning Dr. Josh Snyder also addressed the board concerning the number of students taking dual credit courses. He said 117 students are taking one course and 47 students are taking two or more courses offered by Southeast Community College.
Snyder also indicated that ACT testing will take place on March 23 at Wahoo High School.
Lavaley also took a moment to address the board about the time frame for COVID-19 vaccinations for high school, middle school and elementary staff. Lavaley stated that he was unsure on when the staff would be able to get vaccinated and also stated that he was unsure on how many doses would be made available.
“Honestly, I don’t see it happening for another month at least,” Lavaley stated.
Lavaley also informed the board that over the break, 11 students opted into the district, bringing the Pre-K through 12th grade enrollment to an all-time high of 1,081 students.