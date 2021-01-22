Wahoo School Board meets, welcomes two new members

WAHOO – The Wahoo School Board met for the first time in 2021 inside the High School library on Monday.

Prior to the meeting, new board members Alex Shada and Renae Feilmeier were sworn in as new members.

They are filling the vacancies left by Al Grandgenett and Tom Hrdlicka.

Wahoo Superintendent Brandon Lavaley took a moment to present Grandgenett with a plaque recognizing his 18 years of service to the Wahoo School Board.

Elementary Principal Ben Kreifels and Middle School Principal Marc Kaminski addressed the board about the success that the students have enjoyed both at the end of the first semester and upon their return after the Christmas break.

Kreifels said that winter assessment data showed significant growth among the elementary students.

Kaminski echoed those sentiments, declaring that the middle school students are off to an “outstanding start” to the second semester.

The Middle School students were MAP tested before they left for Christmas break and Kaminski called the results “fantastic.”