Wahoo school board hears mask debate

WAHOO – A small group of anti-mask proponents got a chance to speak to members of the Wahoo School Board and administration on Monday night at the monthly meeting held at the Media Center inside the high school.

Three members of the community implored the board to take a look at the current policy of requiring children and teachers to wear a mask for the entirety of the day inside the elementary and high schools.

Another offered an opposing viewpoint stating the importance of keeping students and teachers in masks for the remainder of the school year.

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the decline in Saunders County and throughout the state, Directed Health Measures have been relaxed and some in attendance on Monday night believed that the board should make a decision to move in the same direction.

There was also some discussion about allowing elementary school students the opportunity to spend time with friends who have been placed in a different “cohort” within the same grade level.

Currently at the elementary school students in the same grade level are placed in separate cohorts, limiting the amount of exposure among classmates. They were established when school started in August and have been kept the same since.