Wahoo School Board candidates discuss district issues and goals

Andrew Rehmann

Andrew Rehmann doesn’t want his uncommon-to-Wahoo last name to be the thing that deters voters from electing him to the Wahoo Public School Board. He hopes that people see it as an opportunity for something different.

Rehmann is competing against four other candidates vying for three open spots on the school board. Rehmann said that his experience as a financial advisor at Stanley Morgan in Omaha for the last 11 years qualifies him for the school board because of his ability to project into the future. As he grew up in Omaha, he has attended both private, Catholic school and public school which he said gives him a different perspective. Rehmann also said he’s not going to be afraid of expressing his own opinion when making decisions.

Rehmann also helped to start Rhino Football in Wahoo and has been on the Wahoo Youth Sports Association board. Rehmann said he does a lot of coaching and other activities through his kids who are students in Wahoo Public Schools.

One issue that stands out to Rehmann is the major growth Wahoo Publics Schools is experiencing. If he were to be elected, he said that he would want to have a plan to be prepared for that growth in the future. The other issue he feels is important is providing more opportunities for students other than just sports.