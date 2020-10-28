Wahoo School Board candidates discuss district issues and goals

WAHOO – The five candidates vying for three seats on the Wahoo Public Schools Board of Education all have one thing in common – the good of the students and the school district.
Incumbent Mike Hancock faces four challengers for the election. They are Roger Harders, Andrew Rehmann, Alex Shada and Renae Wotipka Feilmeier.
Each candidate answered a series of questions. Their stories are listed below in alphabetical order.
Roger Harders
Roger Harders’ main goal if he were to be elected to the Wahoo Public School Board is open mindedness and efficiency.
Harders, who is running against four other candidates for three spots, said that his experience in business, real estate and construction will add to the board’s ability to make important decisions. He also said that with his college education and electrician trade license, he understands that schools need to prepare students for multiple types of careers.
Harders is the owner and broker for Windmill Realty, Incorporated and also operates as a real estate developer, farmer and cattleman. In the past, Harders has been the president of Wahoo Development, volunteer member of the financial team at Westside Baptist Church in Omaha and served in the U.S. Air Force and Nebraska Air National Guard. He also helped found the weight room at Wahoo High School and donated a new piece of equipment each year for about 15-plus years.
“We thought if you want a successful athletic program you need to build a weight room,” Harders said. “We did. Now we need to continue that philosophy with the academic programs.”
Harders said that some of the major issues within the district were the safety of students and staff during COVID-19 as well as how the pandemic will affect any building plans for the district. He said that the Catholic schools in Wahoo and Wahoo Public Schools should share some of the same programs such as using the same busses to pick up students. Harders also said the board members have too many conflicts of interest when it comes to voting on pay increase for teachers and staff.
Overall, Harders said he wants the best for the students in the district and wants to be as efficient as possible with the district’s money.
“I want to see our students get a quality education, and I want to get the most out of every tax dollar,” Harders said.
Mike Hancock
After two terms, Mike Hancock is running for Wahoo Public School Board for a third term against four other candidates for three spots.
Along with his eight years on the board, Hancock said that his experience as a property owner and his position as vice president of the Wahoo Branch for INSPRO Insurance.
Hancock is on the finance committee for St. Wenceslaus Church, a board member for the Wahoo Public Schools Foundation and multiple sports as a coach and board member for Wahoo Youth Sports Association.
Within the district, Hancock said that the growth of the schools and COVID-19 are main topics right now. Living in COVID-19 world, keeping students in school and ensuring teachers have what they need is a priority for the current school board because the pandemic isn’t going away any time soon, Hancock said.
“For me as a board member, particularly we want to make sure our kids are safe and in a healthy learning environment,” Hancock said. “By doing that we need to make sure we’re doing our job as board members to
make sure that we’re keeping the taxes that are funding our school in use for what we need not what we want.”
Hancock chose to run again for school board because he wants to continue to keep taxes low and make certain they continue to be the voice of the students.
“A school, in a lot of ways, is the identity of our community,” Hancock said. “Not because of athletics, per se, but if you have a good school district, which we have, you see the fruits of your labor. If the kids that come back and move back to this town, they start their families here.”
Andrew Rehmann
Andrew Rehmann doesn’t want his uncommon-to-Wahoo last name to be the thing that deters voters from electing him to the Wahoo Public School Board. He hopes that people see it as an opportunity for something different.
Rehmann is competing against four other candidates vying for three open spots on the school board. Rehmann said that his experience as a financial advisor at Stanley Morgan in Omaha for the last 11 years qualifies him for the school board because of his ability to project into the future. As he grew up in Omaha, he has attended both private, Catholic school and public school which he said gives him a different perspective. Rehmann also said he’s not going to be afraid of expressing his own opinion when making decisions.
Rehmann also helped to start Rhino Football in Wahoo and has been on the Wahoo Youth Sports Association board. Rehmann said he does a lot of coaching and other activities through his kids who are students in Wahoo Public Schools.
One issue that stands out to Rehmann is the major growth Wahoo Publics Schools is experiencing. If he were to be elected, he said that he would want to have a plan to be prepared for that growth in the future. The other issue he feels is important is providing more opportunities for students other than just sports.
“Having things that engage kids keep their minds, working and talents evolving is incredibly important not only for them but it keeps them out of trouble,” Rehmann said.
Rehmann chose to run partly because of the recent school bond. He said he wants to provide more transparency in decision making when it comes to school bonds. He also said it’s important to maintain a school system that continues to attract new families and keep them in the district through planning for challenges ahead of time.
“I think it’s incredibly important that we keep that viewpoint of okay this is the way things have been done in the past, but how can we position ourselves to be ready in the school district for the challenges and the challenges 10 years from now.”
Alex Shada
Alex Shada did not think he’d return to his hometown Wahoo after leaving for college. Now, over nine years later, he doesn’t regret moving back at all.
Shada, along with four other candidates, are competing for three positions on the Wahoo Public School Board. He feels that his diverse professional background in both for profit and nonprofit companies will aid him if he were to be elected.
Shada currently works for GSC Coach-to-Player Communication Services and has worked there for about six years and was a tight end for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the early 2000s. Prior to moving back, Shada worked for nonprofits CEDARS Youth Services and the Lincoln Food Bank for a combined 10 years. Shada is on the Wahoo Youth Sports Association board and is president of the Wahoo Public School Foundation Board.
One of the main issues Shada said is important within the district includes the recent school bond issue. He said he wants to ensure that this school bond forms a positive impact on the future of the district.
“Nobody enjoys paying a penny extra in tax,” Shada said. “But most people don’t mind paying taxes when it’s benefiting and going to the right thing.”
Growing up in Wahoo, Shada said that the sense of pride for his community stems from the impressive school district which was a huge part of why he moved back. He also said that growing up in a small town one learns that either one sits back or gets involved. Shada is continuing to choose to get involved.
“I want to offer my hand and keep the school district in a good place,” Shada said. “I don’t want to be the one to sit back and just say you know hey thanks for everything you’ve done.”
Renae Wotipka
Feilmeier
For Renae Wotipka Feilmeier, there needs to be more moms on the Wahoo Public School Board.
“I think there’s an opportunity maybe to bring a different perspective,” she said.
Wotipka Feilmeier is running against four other candidates for three positions on the board during the general election.
Wotipka Feilmeier, who grew up in Wahoo and lives on a small acreage just outside of Wahoo, previously worked in Lincoln for 14 years as general counsel for Landscapes Unlimited and has worked at The Law Offices of Bromm, Lindahl, Freeman-Caddy AND Lausterer in Wahoo for a little over a year.
While she worked for Landscapes Unlimited, she spent 10 of the 14 years sitting on an executive committee which was in charge of budgeting, setting company policies and making difficult decisions. Wotipka Feilmeier said this and being a parent qualifies her for the school board.
Wotipka Feilmeier said that some of the issues within the district include COVID-19 and the tension caused by the growth of the district. She also said that ensuring the difference between needs and wants will be helpful in strategizing the future of the district. If she were to be elected, she hopes she will be able to challenge the status quo of the school board.
“One of my other goals is just to come in and be able to pose the question, is there a better way?” Wotipka Feilmeier said. “Is there a different way than maybe how we’ve looked at it done in the past?”
