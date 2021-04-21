Wahoo school board approves technology purchases

WAHOO – The Wahoo School Board met for their monthly meeting on Monday night inside the high school library.
The 2020-2021 school year is winding down, with the final day scheduled for the high school on Thursday, May 20.
The school board took action and voted unanimously to approve the purchase of new iPads for the middle school students and teachers at a cost of $141,385.
The current iPads being used in the middle school will move over to the elementary school.
Speaking of the elementary, work will begin to repair the roof once school lets out for the summer. It will be the first phase of three, with the work expected to be completed before students return to class in August.
High School Principal Vernon Golladay talked with board members about the 2021 Wahoo High School Prom which was held at the Starlite Ballroom west of Wahoo on Saturday night.
Golladay called it a success citing that the kids had a good time dancing and that there were no issues with everyone following the rules.
“I have been a part of a lot of proms and I can say that Saturday was a success,” Golladay added.
Activities Director Robert Barry also addressed the board about the hiring of two new varsity coaches for the 2021-2022 seasons.
Wahoo graduate Katie Reeves will take over for Trish Larson as the new volleyball coach.
Larson compiled a record of 359-74 in 13 seasons and led the Warriors to three state championship titles.
Reeves has served as a varsity assistant for the past four seasons.
Wahoo graduate Sean Forbes will take over for Linda Walker as head coach of the varsity girls basketball team.
Walker left her legacy on the girls basketball program, winning 373 games in her 24 seasons on the sideline. She led the Warriors to runner-up finishes at the state tournament in 2010 and 2011.
Forbes returned to Wahoo this year and served as an assistant under Walker last season.
Prior to returning to his alma mater, Forbes was the varsity boys head coach at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder for six seasons.
Barry also told the board that he intends to enter another agreement to continue a partnership with Lincoln Lutheran and Bishop Neumann on the baseball diamond.
The Warriors and Lincoln Lutheran have been partners since 2011. The Cavaliers joined the co-op in 2018.