Wahoo school board approves technology purchases

WAHOO – The Wahoo School Board met for their monthly meeting on Monday night inside the high school library.

The 2020-2021 school year is winding down, with the final day scheduled for the high school on Thursday, May 20.

The school board took action and voted unanimously to approve the purchase of new iPads for the middle school students and teachers at a cost of $141,385.

The current iPads being used in the middle school will move over to the elementary school.

Speaking of the elementary, work will begin to repair the roof once school lets out for the summer. It will be the first phase of three, with the work expected to be completed before students return to class in August.

High School Principal Vernon Golladay talked with board members about the 2021 Wahoo High School Prom which was held at the Starlite Ballroom west of Wahoo on Saturday night.

Golladay called it a success citing that the kids had a good time dancing and that there were no issues with everyone following the rules.

“I have been a part of a lot of proms and I can say that Saturday was a success,” Golladay added.