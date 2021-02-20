Wahoo School Board approves improvements

WAHOO – The Wahoo School Board met Monday night inside the high school library and discussed planned improvements to the roof at the elementary and a large carpet installation set for the summer at the high school.

The board approved the first phase of a roof renovation at the elementary school. The work will be done by Tillotson Enterprises out of Lincoln and will cost in excess of $83,000. The work will be similar to work done by the same company on the roof at the high school.

Wahoo Superintendent Brandon Lavaley stated that the first phase of the project is vital as the roof is approaching the end of its lifetime. Work is expected to begin in early summer.

New carpet installation is also scheduled for this summer at the high school at a cost of $34,867. It will be finished by the time the students return in August.

An overhaul of the HVAC system at the high school will also take place beginning in the spring. More details about the project will be discussed at the March meeting.

In other news High School Principal Vernon Golladay talked about adding a new Media Productions Class in 2021-22.