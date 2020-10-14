Wahoo’s Chestnut Street ‘officially’ open

“It ended up being a very fair way, I guess in my mind, to pay for the road,” Harrell said.

The city also received about $600,000 from the state Department of Roads for the project. This is the amount of money the state would have spent on asphalt overlay of the roadway, which would have been done if the city had not begun the improvement project, Harrell said.

Once financing was determined, the city sought input from the public. Focus groups were vital to developing the design of the final phase. Harrell said the focus group’s main intent was to create easy access in and out of the city with as few stops as necessary along Chestnut and developing a visually pleasing corridor without spending a lot of money.

A major change in the traffic pattern resulted. The new intersection at Fifth Street by the county courthouse eliminated the stop light, for example. And the dangerous curve at 12th and Chestnut streets that tipped over many a semi through the years was eliminated to create a straight shot through the city from First Street to the expressway.

Harrell said a main factor in the success of the Chestnut Street project was the partnership with JEO Consulting Group and M.E. Collins Contracting Company. Both companies are based in Wahoo but work all across the state, and in JEO’s case, the world.