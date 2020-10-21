Wahoo runs win streak to 27, win LC title

LINCOLN – The top-ranked and undefeated Wahoo Warrior volleyball team capped another successful week with a tournament championship in Lincoln.
Prior to competing in the weekend tournament the Warriors were able to earn a pair of conference wins over Nebraska City and Plattsmouth.
The Warriors downed the Pioneers in straight sets on the road on Oct. 13 winning by scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-11.
Senior Kelsie Sears and junior Mya Larson both finished in double-figures in attacks with Sears leading the way with 12 kills in just 20 swings. Larson added 10 kills and hit a sizzling .692. Junior Mya Emerson added six kills in just nine attempts.
Wahoo finished with 14 ace serves and it was Larson and Sears leading the way with four apiece.
Larson, Emerson and senior Elle Glock made things difficult for the Pioneer hitters while combining for nine of the teams 11 blocks.
Larson, Sears and senior Lauren Kavan combined to lead the way along the back row while combining for 25 digs.
Glock piled up 33 set assists while getting the ball to the Warrior hitters along the front row.
Two nights later the Warriors returned to action against another conference opponent, this time the Plattsmouth Blue Devils at home.
Wahoo made quick work of the Devils winning in straight sets 25-17, 25-8 and 25-10.
Larson hit .684 and led the Warriors with 14 kills.
Junior Josie Sutton and Sears combined for 17 more in just 31 attempts.
Wahoo finished with 14 more aces and was led behind the service line by Kavan who accounted for 14 points and a team-best five ace serves.
Larson and Kavan combined for 22 digs to lead the team defensively along the back row.
Glock dished out 36 more set assists.
The Warriors notched three more victories on Saturday while claiming the Lincoln Christian tournament championship.
Wahoo breezed to a 25-16, 25-13 straight set win over Nebraska City in the opening round on Saturday.
Wahoo hit .511 and were led offensively by Sears and Larson who combined for 19 of the team’s 27 kills.
Luben led the team with three ace serves.
Sears led Wahoo with nine digs.
Glock dished out 20 set assists.
Wahoo notched another straight set 25-13 and 25-19 win over Bennington in their second match of the day.
Larson led the team with 10 kills while Sutton, Kavan and Sears all added five kills apiece.
Sears scored 11 points and finished with five aces from behind the service line.
Kavan and Luben combined for 22 digs defensively.
Glock handed out 26 set assists.
The championship match was a rematch with fifth-ranked Lincoln Lutheran.
Wahoo needed just two sets to down LL by scores of 25-19 and 25-20.
Larson hit .500 and led Wahoo with 16 kills. She has 357 kills this season and upped her career total to 1,405.
Kavan led the Warriors with 13 digs. Larson added 12 more. Kavan leads the Warriors with 288 on the season.
Glock handed out 22 set assists, giving her 722 on the season in 27 matches and 2,905 for her career.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!