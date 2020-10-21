Wahoo runs win streak to 27, win LC title

LINCOLN – The top-ranked and undefeated Wahoo Warrior volleyball team capped another successful week with a tournament championship in Lincoln.

Prior to competing in the weekend tournament the Warriors were able to earn a pair of conference wins over Nebraska City and Plattsmouth.

The Warriors downed the Pioneers in straight sets on the road on Oct. 13 winning by scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-11.

Senior Kelsie Sears and junior Mya Larson both finished in double-figures in attacks with Sears leading the way with 12 kills in just 20 swings. Larson added 10 kills and hit a sizzling .692. Junior Mya Emerson added six kills in just nine attempts.

Wahoo finished with 14 ace serves and it was Larson and Sears leading the way with four apiece.

Larson, Emerson and senior Elle Glock made things difficult for the Pioneer hitters while combining for nine of the teams 11 blocks.

Larson, Sears and senior Lauren Kavan combined to lead the way along the back row while combining for 25 digs.

Glock piled up 33 set assists while getting the ball to the Warrior hitters along the front row.