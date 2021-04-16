Wahoo residents arrested on drug charges

LINCOLN – Three Wahoo residents were arrested on drug charges in the parking lot of a north Lincoln Walmart on April 6.

Police arrested Robert Kotschwar, Jacob Jones and Mariah K. Swanson on multiple suspected drug offenses after searching two vehicles in the Walmart parking lot at 4700 N. 27th St.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police saw a Saturn Vue veering into lanes and failing to signal near North 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers tracked the vehicle into the Walmart parking lot and saw Jones leave a Dodge Caravan and enter the Saturn. Police contacted the driver of the Vue, Kotschwar, who allegedly admitted to having drugs and brass knuckles in the car.

Bonkiewicz said officers also interviewed Jones, who gave police a false name, and Swanson, who was in the Dodge.

Police searched Kotschwar’s vehicle and found 43 grams of suspected methamphetamine, nine alprazolam pills, a set of brass knuckles and some cash. Jones also had 2.1 grams of suspected meth, Bonkiewicz said.

Officers searched Swanson’s vehicle and allegedly found a glass pipe with suspected meth residue.