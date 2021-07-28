Wahoo Reds reach championship of area tournament

WAHOO – After losing in the first round, the Wahoo State Bank Reds Senior baseball team fought their way through the loser’s bracket to reach the championship game in the B4 Area Tournament held at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo.
Wahoo reached the title matchup by defeating Central City/Fullerton 7-2 on Monday night.
The Reds started things off with a fielder’s choice to second base by Trenton Barry that scored Kael Eddie in the bottom of the first inning. Wahoo added four runs in the second inning off of a single by Tate Nelson and a two-run homer by Peyton Nelson.
Owen Hancock scored in the bottom of the third on a Jake Whitney ground ball single. Hancock crossed the plate again in the bottom of the fifth on a line drive double by Sam Stuhr. Central City scored one run each in the sixth and seventh innings but it wasn’t enough and Wahoo held on for the win.
Jarrett Kmiecik went the distance for Wahoo, surrendering two runs on six hits in seven innings with two strikeouts.
Tate Nelson was 2-for-3 at bat, while Peyton Nelson went 2-for-4 with a homerun. Colin Ludvik and Whitney and Stuhr also had hits for the Reds.
Wahoo took the lead late in the game on Sunday to defeat Lincoln Lutheran 8-6. The game was tied at 5-5 until the sixth inning, when Stuhr and Ludvik scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Tate Nelson. A Kmiecik single scored Tate Nelson to give the Reds a three-run advantage going into the seventh inning. Lincoln Lutheran scored once in the top of the seventh, but Wahoo held them for the rest of the inning to record the win.
Eddie started on the mound for Wahoo, but Michael Lynch earned the win, allowing one run on one hit in three innings after taking over for Seth Williams in the fourth inning. Cooper Hancock came out of the bullpen to help close the game in relief to earn the save.
Tate Nelson was 2-for-4 at the plate for Wahoo, including a double. Stuhr also hit a double. Kmiecik, Barry and Owen Hancock each had singles.
Wahoo manhandled Seward with seven runs in the fifth inning on their way to a 9-1 win on Saturday in the area tournament.
Seward scored on a wild pitch in the top of the second inning. Wahoo took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third. Stuhr, Ludvik and Peyton Nelson singled in the inning, with Stuhr and Ludvik crossing the plate.
The Reds exploded in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ludvik started things off with a double, followed by singles by Eddie and Kmiecik. After Peyton Nelson was hit by a pitch, the bases were loaded. Barry hit a ground ball that scored Eddie and Kmiecik. Cooper Hancock singled on a hard ground ball to shortstop to score Peyton Nelson. Jake Whitney ended the inning and the game with a two-run homerun.
Tate Nelson got the start for Wahoo, giving up one run in four hits over five innings with six strikeouts.
Lukvik, Eddie and Kmiecik were 2-for-3 at the plate. Ludvik and Barry hit doubles for the Reds. Peyton Nelson, Cooper Hancock, Whitney and Stuhr each had one hit.
Wahoo fell into the loser’s bracket after a 5-10 loss to Ashland on Friday night.
Ashland scored twice in the bottom of the first inning, but the Reds tied things up in the top of the second. Wahoo fell behind by five at the bottom of the fourth inning, but started to battle back in the fifth with a single by Eddie that pushed Ludvik over the plate.
Ashland scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to lead by seven. Wahoo battled back with two runs in the top of the sixth, but the Bluejays held on for the win.
Four pitchers took the mound for Wahoo. Kmiecik started for the Reds and lasted two and one-third innings, allowing five hits and six runs with two strikeouts. Lynch came on in relief but lasted less than an inning. Williams came out of the bullpen for one inning, allowing three runs. Cooper Hancock pitched the final two innings and surrendered one run.
Tate Nelson was 2-for-4 for Wahoo at bat, with a double. Cooper Hancock also hit a double, while Eddie and Whitney had singles.
