Wahoo Reds reach championship of area tournament

WAHOO – After losing in the first round, the Wahoo State Bank Reds Senior baseball team fought their way through the loser’s bracket to reach the championship game in the B4 Area Tournament held at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo.

Results of Tuesday’s championship game will be available online and in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.

Wahoo reached the title matchup by defeating Central City/Fullerton 7-2 on Monday night.

The Reds started things off with a fielder’s choice to second base by Trenton Barry that scored Kael Eddie in the bottom of the first inning. Wahoo added four runs in the second inning off of a single by Tate Nelson and a two-run homer by Peyton Nelson.

Owen Hancock scored in the bottom of the third on a Jake Whitney ground ball single. Hancock crossed the plate again in the bottom of the fifth on a line drive double by Sam Stuhr. Central City scored one run each in the sixth and seventh innings but it wasn’t enough and Wahoo held on for the win.

Jarrett Kmiecik went the distance for Wahoo, surrendering two runs on six hits in seven innings with two strikeouts.

Tate Nelson was 2-for-3 at bat, while Peyton Nelson went 2-for-4 with a homerun. Colin Ludvik and Whitney and Stuhr also had hits for the Reds.