Wahoo rebounds with wins over Lutheran, Crete

WAHOO – The fifth-ranked Wahoo boys basketball team bounced back after a loss to Yutan with a blowout 83-47 victory on the road against Lincoln Lutheran on Jan. 5.
It was the third time in the last four games that the Warriors were able to score at least 80 points in a game.
Wahoo led 21-16 at the end of the first quarter and 40-26 at the half.
The offense remained on a roll after the halftime break and the visitors scored 27 third quarter points to forge ahead by 31 points.
“I was really pleased with our effort and our focus tonight. We did a much better job in every area, than we did on Saturday. It was a good bounce back game.
Marcus Glock had a terrific game for us. Kamron Kasischke did a great job for us in the second half guarding Lutheran’s best player,” said Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef.
The Wahoo sophomore played a season-high 17 minutes and in addition to his solid defense scored six points and handed out five assists.
Freshman Marcus Glock didn’t miss all night, making all seven of his field goal attempts and all five of his free throws while leading Wahoo with 20 points.
Sophomore Owen Hancock added 16 points, four steals and four assists.
Senior Trevor Kasischke added 16 points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Wahoo forced 25 turnovers and converted on 17-of-21 from the line, two factors
leading to the 36-point win.
Wahoo returned home on Jan. 9 for an afternoon contest with Class B Crete.
The Warriors played without starters Trevor Kasischke and Triston Keeney, but were still able to earn a hard-fought 56-43 win over a scrappy Cardinal team.
The Warriors got off to a great offensive start and led 27-14 after a high scoring opening eight minutes.
Hancock scored 10 points and had seven steals in the opening quarter while helping the home team get off to a fast start.
After the strong start the Warriors struggled offensively the rest of the game and the Cardinals were eventually able to chip away at the lead.
Crete closed the gap to three points on two different occasions and the game was in the balance until Hancock hit a trio of fourth quarter 3-pointers to help the Warriors secure their ninth win of the season.
Hancock led Wahoo with 21 points and finished with a career-high eight steals and added four assists.
Junior Myles Simon scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field.
Glock chipped in 12 points and sophomore Garrett Grandgenett scored four points and led Wahoo on the boards with nine.
Wahoo forced 30 Cardinal turnovers, but committed a season-high 21 of their own.
Wahoo shot 55 percent from the field.
“We could have folded in the second half, but Owen Hancock’s three consecutive treys in the fourth quarter were huge. I was proud of our kids for facing some adversity and responding,” said Scheef.