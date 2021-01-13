Wahoo rebounds with wins over Lutheran, Crete

WAHOO – The fifth-ranked Wahoo boys basketball team bounced back after a loss to Yutan with a blowout 83-47 victory on the road against Lincoln Lutheran on Jan. 5.

It was the third time in the last four games that the Warriors were able to score at least 80 points in a game.

Wahoo led 21-16 at the end of the first quarter and 40-26 at the half.

The offense remained on a roll after the halftime break and the visitors scored 27 third quarter points to forge ahead by 31 points.

“I was really pleased with our effort and our focus tonight. We did a much better job in every area, than we did on Saturday. It was a good bounce back game.

Marcus Glock had a terrific game for us. Kamron Kasischke did a great job for us in the second half guarding Lutheran’s best player,” said Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef.

The Wahoo sophomore played a season-high 17 minutes and in addition to his solid defense scored six points and handed out five assists.

Freshman Marcus Glock didn’t miss all night, making all seven of his field goal attempts and all five of his free throws while leading Wahoo with 20 points.