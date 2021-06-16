Wahoo ready for 150 party

After the new date was officially chosen, work began to resurrect the schedule. Astonishingly, very few things had to be changed, according to Ideus.

“That was really surprising,” she said. “Our scheduled was unchanged.”

The scheduled modified in a positive way with the addition of new activities. There were so many that organizers had to extend the celebration.

“We added a day because there were so many activities,” Ideus said.

From the beginning, organizers determined that the scope of Wahoo 150 was too big to be contained in one location. So the celebration is spread out throughout the community.

There are activities at Lake Wanahoo on Thursday, while the bulk of the events on Friday will take place in Smith Park with others scattered around the city. Saturday night the streets of downtown Wahoo will be blocked off for the vendor fair and food vendors, beer garden and street dance. Sunday’s activities are a little more spread out, with events at Platte Valley Equipment, Lake Wanahoo and the future site of the Wahoo Dog Park.