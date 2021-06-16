Wahoo ready for 150 party

WAHOO – The COVID-19 pandemic may have delayed the Wahoo 150 celebration for a year, but in the end, the wait was worth it.
The Wahoo 150+1 celebration will take place Thursday, June 24 to Sunday, June 27 at various locations around Wahoo. See the schedule published in this week’s Wahoo Newspaper for more information.
Plans began in 2019 for the city’s sesquicentennial. Stacy Ideus, along with Kim Homes, co-chaired a committee of volunteers whose goal was to make the event memorable.
“It’s going to be a great weekend,” said Ideus. “I’m really excited to be co-chair and just be behind the scenes.”
The excitement of planning Wahoo 150 turned to panic in 2020, as COVID-19 spread through the county and public events were canceled right and left. In April, the committee made a tough decision to postpone the celebration a few months, hoping the pandemic would be over by August.
Unfortunately, their gamble was not a winning one.
“By the time we got closer to August, we realized there was really no hope,” Ideus said.
The pandemic continued, and Wahoo 150 was postponed until the summer of 2021. They chose a weekend almost exactly one year from the original date. To reflect the one-year delay, the name was altered to “Wahoo 150+1.”
After the new date was officially chosen, work began to resurrect the schedule. Astonishingly, very few things had to be changed, according to Ideus.
“That was really surprising,” she said. “Our scheduled was unchanged.”
The scheduled modified in a positive way with the addition of new activities. There were so many that organizers had to extend the celebration.
“We added a day because there were so many activities,” Ideus said.
From the beginning, organizers determined that the scope of Wahoo 150 was too big to be contained in one location. So the celebration is spread out throughout the community.
There are activities at Lake Wanahoo on Thursday, while the bulk of the events on Friday will take place in Smith Park with others scattered around the city. Saturday night the streets of downtown Wahoo will be blocked off for the vendor fair and food vendors, beer garden and street dance. Sunday’s activities are a little more spread out, with events at Platte Valley Equipment, Lake Wanahoo and the future site of the Wahoo Dog Park.
The packed schedule is full of a variety of events that will appeal to everyone. Ideus and the committee hope that people who grew up in Wahoo and those who have family and friends in the area will plan to come to Wahoo to celebrate the sesquicentennial.