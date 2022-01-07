Wahoo rallies for third place at Neumann Tourney

WAHOO – The Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo girls basketball team finished the Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament with a 1-1 mark on Dec. 27 and 28. They lost to Class B No. 1 Elkhorn North 68-30 and then defeated Seward 62-43 to get third place.

Going into the game against Elkhorn North in the first round, the Warriors knew they were going to have to limit their mistakes. They were not able to do that and it led to the Wolves winning in runaway fashion.

“They’re a really good team and we kinda played right into their hand,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said. “We turned the ball over a couple of times and they scored and got us off to a bad start. Our game plan was to take care of the ball and not let them get anything easy.”

Right from the start, Elkhorn North showed why they are one of the best scoring teams in the state. They put Wahoo in a 10-0 hole in a blink of an eye.

A layup in transition by Sammy Leu stopped the run and cut the lead to eight points.

Later on, in the quarter, Karley Golladay played fearlessly and was not afraid to put her shot up. This resulted in her scoring four points at the end of the first and trimming the Wolves lead to 18-6.