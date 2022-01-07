Wahoo rallies for third place at Neumann Tourney

WAHOO – The Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo girls basketball team finished the Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament with a 1-1 mark on Dec. 27 and 28. They lost to Class B No. 1 Elkhorn North 68-30 and then defeated Seward 62-43 to get third place.
Going into the game against Elkhorn North in the first round, the Warriors knew they were going to have to limit their mistakes. They were not able to do that and it led to the Wolves winning in runaway fashion.
“They’re a really good team and we kinda played right into their hand,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said. “We turned the ball over a couple of times and they scored and got us off to a bad start. Our game plan was to take care of the ball and not let them get anything easy.”
Right from the start, Elkhorn North showed why they are one of the best scoring teams in the state. They put Wahoo in a 10-0 hole in a blink of an eye.
A layup in transition by Sammy Leu stopped the run and cut the lead to eight points.
Later on, in the quarter, Karley Golladay played fearlessly and was not afraid to put her shot up. This resulted in her scoring four points at the end of the first and trimming the Wolves lead to 18-6.
It continued to be tough sledding for Wahoo in the second as they were outscored by Elkhorn North 19-7. Scoring in the quarter was Leu on a three-pointer and a free-throw and Taylor Luben was also able to make one free-throw.
At halftime, the Warriors trailed the Wolves 37-13.
The third quarter was the most evenly played eight minutes between the two squads. Elkhorn North was only able to outscore Wahoo 11-10.
Leu made the first basket of the quarter for the Warriors on a layup in transition. A driving hook shot by Luben made the score 44-17 in favor of the Wolves.
A driving layup by Sarah Kolterman and back-to-buckets by Leu put Elkhorn North up 48-23 after three-quarters of play.
“That is the one thing I am happy about with our girls, I don’t think we ever quit,” Forbes said. “We kept playing hard and kept moving the ball. We got some people in off the bench and they made some plays.”
After being held in check in the third, the Wolves responded with their highest point total of the game with 20 in the fourth. Highlights from the quarter included Ella Lacey knocking down a three off the bench.
The only player in double figures for Wahoo was Leu with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals. Luben had seven points, three assists and two steals, Golladay scored four points and had four assists and Lacey had three points.
After a learning experience against Elkhorn North, the Warriors got back to playing their brand of basketball against Seward.
Wahoo took a 2-0 lead to start the game on a fast-break layup by Autumn Iversen. Leu connected on a three-pointer that extended that advantage to 5-0.
The Bluejays would not go away that easily and went on an 8-4 run to end the quarter. Despite this, the Warriors still had a 9-8 lead.
Luben got in on the scoring action for Wahoo in the second with a layup in transition. A three by Iversen increased the lead to 21-14.
At halftime, the Warriors enjoyed a 26-17 advantage over Seward.
Wahoo essentially ended the game in the third quarter with 24 points compared to just 10 for the Bluejays. Playing a big role in the team extending their lead out to 23 points was Luben with two made threes and Iversen who connected on another.
Leading her team with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists was Luben. Iversen and Leu were also in double figures with 12 apiece, Golladay ended with nine points and two assists, Kolterman had seven points and was three of four at the free-throw line, Josie Sutton had three points and four rebounds, and Sidney Smart and Ella Lacey both scored two points.