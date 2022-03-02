Wahoo punches 40th ticket to State with win over Patriots

WAHOO- For most of the members of this year’s Wahoo boys basketball team the sting of losing in the District Finals to Pierce last season has lingered throughout the season. After a year of waiting, Wahoo finally had a shot of rewriting the past against Clarkson-Leigh in the C1-1 District Final at home on Feb. 26 and they didn’t disappoint with a 77-50 victory.

“Last year was a rough one,” Wahoo Senior Guard Myles Simon said. “We were one of the better teams in the state and we thought we should have been down at Pinnacle. This was kinda our revenge year and we were coming for this District Championship.”

Clarkson-Leigh battled hard in the beginning, but Wahoo was able to impose their will on the Patriots as the game wore on. The Warriors shot 53% from the field and had 11 steals and 32 rebounds.

Early on, Wahoo was able to open up a 4-3 lead with a layup by Myles Simon and a bucket near the hoop by Anthony Simon. A driving basket by Owen Hancock increased the lead out to three points.

The Patriots battled back with a 9-5 scoring run that helped them grab a slim 12-11 lead over the Warriors at the end of the first.

In the second, Wahoo was able to swing the momentum with a 29-15 scoring run. Anthony Simon played a huge part in getting it started with a three that sparked the Warriors to score the first five points of the quarter.

Leading 33-26 later on, Hancock was able to come up with a steal and convert it into a basket on the other end. A few possessions later Benji Nelson made an old fashion three point play with a basket and then a layup to put Wahoo up 40-27 at the break.

The strong showing in the second quarter was due to everybody on the court contributing, which led to easier shots. They also did a good of shutting down Clarkson-Leigh key players.

“I think us playing harder on defense and recognizing who was hurting us helped a lot,” Wahoo Junior Guard Owen Hancock said. “We also had guys stepping up all night scoring the ball, which is great to see.”

The Warriors had no letdown to start the third with back-to-back baskets by Garrett Grandgenett and Hancock. A layup by Kamron Kasischke and then five straight points by Myles Simon increased Wahoo’s lead to 55-40 with one quarter remaining.

Not long into the fourth, Hancock found himself wide open in transition and shook the rafters with a dunk. Several plays later Anthony Simon followed in his footsteps to put the Warriors up 67-42.

“It was so sweet and it got so loud,” Hancock said. “To be able to do it in front of everyone made my day. Besides the winning part, that was my favorite part of the game for sure.”

With the game well in hand, Wahoo got to empty the bench and give other members of the team a chance to play in a District Final. Seizing the opportunity were Isaiah Simon and Keegan Brigham who combined for three triples.

Leading Wahoo with 19 points scored and six steals was Anthony Simon. Not far off his pace was Myles Simon with 18 points and three steals, Hancock dropped in 10 points, had six rebounds and four assists, Nelson scored nine points, Brigham had six points, Marcus Glock scored five, Grandgenett had four points, and Kasischke and Isaiah Simon finished with three points.

Wahoo is the top seed heading into the Class C-1 Boys State Basketball Tournament. They take on Fort Calhoun in the first round at 9 a.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on March 8.

“I am just really proud of our guys,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “We were not great early, but we kept plugging away, and finally got things going. I am really happy that these guys are going to get a chance to play at the State Tournament, and I hope we can go make some noise down there.”