GRAND ISLAND – It was another successful trip down to the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Tournament at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island on Feb. 18 for Wahoo and Bishop Neumann. Both the Warriors and the Cavaliers walked away with one state title apiece along with multiple other top five finishes.

On the dance side of things, it was the Warriors who rose to the top in the Jazz division for Class C1/C2. They finished with a baseline score of 92.08 and zero deductions. Wahoo beat out 16 other schools to win the championship, including powerhouse Grand Island Central Catholic.

“The athletes on this team knew that there was some tough competition in both our Jazz and Pom divisions, especially with both of them being large divisions,” Wahoo Dance Head Coach Megan Reisen said. “They have been putting the work in to be able to put their strongest performances on the state floor. Seeing their reaction while they were announcing jazz awards was priceless, a memory that I know we’ll all cherish forever. (Grand Island Central Catholic) is a solid team and knowing that since 2011 the only two times they’ve been beaten in Jazz was by us this year and our team in 2019, is an accomplishment. I’m proud of the performances they put on the floor at the state and I know my athletes are too.”

Finishing in fourth with an 89.03 was Neumann and Raymond Central came in eighth place with a total score of 80.03.

In Pom for C-1, it was Wahoo and Grand Island Central Catholic who battled at the top of the standings once again. This time the Crusaders knocked off the Warriors 90.88 to 90.48.

Coming in sixth place in Pom was Neumann, who tallied a score of 85.30 and Raymond Central picked up ninth out of 19 teams with an 81.38.

In the cheer competition, the Cavaliers came in first place out of 10 teams in Traditional Cheer. They dominated the event, finishing with a score of 89.50. Broken Bow took home second place and ended up with an 84.80.

“After we performed I had tears of pure joy,” Neumann Dance Coach Amy Bartek said. “I have so much admiration for all the athletes on my team and my coaching staff. It is a very emotional experience to know you give everything you had and left nothing unfinished on the mat. I told my team earlier in the season that this was our story to tell and we get to choose the ending. These athletes chose to end this story with a state championship title.”

In the Non-Tumbling portion of the cheer competition, the Warriors ended up getting second out of 14 teams with a 92.50. Winning the event was Auburn with a score of 93.10.

Also placing second in Traditional Performance, but in Class D, was Cedar Bluffs with an 82.30. Winning the event was Loomis who scored an 84.60.

The Wildcats also took fifth place in Class D Gameday performance with a 79.00. The winner was once again Loomis, with finished with an 85.70.

In the Class B/C1 Tumbling division for Cheer, there were three teams competing. In a tight race, Raymond Central took third place with a score of 72.30.

When it comes to the sport of dance and cheer, these athletes put just as much time into their craft as athletes in other sports like wrestling and basketball. They have worked long and hard on their routines to put out their best performance when it matters the most.

“These athletes practice for hours in the gym perfecting their craft and a lot of times people don’t get to see all the hard work, only the finished product,” Bartek said. “We train to be perfect for 2 minutes and 30 seconds on the mat and you can only hope you peak and have your best full out performance at the state competition.”

Congratulations to all the area athletes on all your hard work and success at the State Cheer and Dance Competition.