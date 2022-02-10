Wahoo powers past tough Beatrice defense

BEATRICE: The Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo boys basketball team found themselves in a dog fight when they took on Class B No. 7 Beatrice on the road on Feb. 5. The Warriors were able to pull out a 56-42 win on a night when they only shot 21% from three.

“We did not shoot it real well from the perimeter, but it was a grind-it-out type of game, and I thought our kids handled that well and did what we needed to do, to be successful,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “It was a good win over a quality Class B team. Garrett Grandgenett had a big night for us.”

Both teams went back and forth on the scoreboard in the first quarter. It was Wahoo who finished with the upper hand as they led 11-10.

The Warriors defense did an exceptional job of holding the Orangemen to just seven points in the second. Another 14 points tacked on by the Wahoo offense, gave the Warriors a 25-17 halftime edge.

Wahoo continued to build on that lead in the third with another 14 points. With Beatrice only coming up with 10 points, the Warriors built a 39-27 lead going to the fourth quarter.