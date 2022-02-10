Wahoo powers past tough Beatrice defense

BEATRICE: The Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo boys basketball team found themselves in a dog fight when they took on Class B No. 7 Beatrice on the road on Feb. 5. The Warriors were able to pull out a 56-42 win on a night when they only shot 21% from three.
“We did not shoot it real well from the perimeter, but it was a grind-it-out type of game, and I thought our kids handled that well and did what we needed to do, to be successful,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “It was a good win over a quality Class B team. Garrett Grandgenett had a big night for us.”
Both teams went back and forth on the scoreboard in the first quarter. It was Wahoo who finished with the upper hand as they led 11-10.
The Warriors defense did an exceptional job of holding the Orangemen to just seven points in the second. Another 14 points tacked on by the Wahoo offense, gave the Warriors a 25-17 halftime edge.
Wahoo continued to build on that lead in the third with another 14 points. With Beatrice only coming up with 10 points, the Warriors built a 39-27 lead going to the fourth quarter.
In the final frame, Wahoo had their most points in a quarter on the night with 17. This helped them finish the job and come out with a 14 point win over a quality opponent in Class B.
Garrett Grandgenett led the Warriors with 16 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Scoring 13 points with five boards was Benji Nelson, while Marcus Glock had 12 points, Anthony Simon dropped in seven points, and both Myles Simon and Owen Hancock finished with four points.
Wahoo had a home game against Columbus Scotus on Feb. 8. They take on conference foe Plattsmouth on the road at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 10.