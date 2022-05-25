Wahoo powered by solid performance in discus at State

OMAHA- A senior and a freshman isn’t the normal power duo that you see in the throwing events, but that is exactly what Wahoo has gotten with Carson Lavaley and Jake Scanlon in the discus competition. The two throwers earned top five finishes in the event and helped the Warriors get 14th place overall with 23 points at the Class B State Track and Field Meet at Omaha Burke High School on May 18 and 19.

“I thought our athletes competed really well at State and to score 23 points was a little above our expectations,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “Curtis scoring in the long jump got some positive momentum going in the morning. Then Carson and Jake both scoring in the discus was great. Michael placed sixth in the pole vault and tying the school record was more momentum that we carried into the afternoon. Zach being able to place seventh in both hurdle races continued that momentum into the final race of the day.”

Heading into the discus competition Lavaley was one of the favorites to compete for gold. In the end, he wasn’t able to take first, but he did get third place with a mark of 165-07.

“It was a lot of hard work I put in during only my second year of throwing,” Lavaley said. “I put a lot of time to try and get here and obviously I was trying to win, but I feel like I pushed it a little bit and did just about as good as I could have.”

Also medaling in the event for Wahoo was Jake Scanlon. He finished two spots back of Lavaley in fifth with a heave of 154-10.

“It was pretty cool to get to finals,” Scanlon said. “I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it at the beginning of the season, but I worked hard and it paid off.”

Coming in sixth place in the pole vault and tying the school record was Michael Robinson. He got over on attempt two at 12-06, it took him three times to clear 13-00, and then he got over 13-06 on try two.

Earning a surprise medal for the Warriors in the long jump was Curtis Swahn. The senior battled a tough competition field and got eighth place with a mark of 21-05.25.

Claiming two medals in both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles was Zach Fox. He came in seventh place in both events by clocking a 15.72 and a 40.74.

The final points of the meet scored by the Warriors came in the 4x400 meter relay. Fox, Sam Edmonds, Garett Grandgenett, and Malachi Bordovsky took fourth place running a 3:27.32.

“The 4x400 Relay running extremely well was the best way we could have capped off the 2022 Track Meet and Season,” Chad Fox said. “Those guys, (Zach, Sam, Garrett, and Malachi) competed at such a high level. Their goal was to break the school record and to achieve that by placing fourth was just an excellent way to finish the State Track Meet and Season.”

Also making it to state was the 4x800 meter relay team for Wahoo. Andrew Waido, Caden Smart, Ales Adamec, and Kyle Babst took 14th place in a time of 8:43.88.

Just missing out on medaling in the triple jump was Benji Nelson. He took ninth place with a mark of 43-01.75.

Earning two 12th place finishes in the 400 meter dash and the 300 meter hurdles was Bordovsky. He ran 52.01 in the 400 and 41.75 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Battling hard, but just missing out on finals in the 100 and 200 meter dashes for the Warriors was Waylon Sherman. He came through the line in 10th in the 100 running an 11.23 and was 11th in the 200 posting a 22.91.

Clocking an 11.56 and getting 24th place in the 100 meter dash was Swahn.

On top of making it in the discus, both Lavaley and Scanlon competed in shot put. Lavaley took 17th place in the event with a mark of 47-05.50 and Scanlon got 24th with a throw of 44-09.

The only girl competitor for Wahoo was Ava Lausterer in the shot put. In her first state meet, she got 24th place with a throw of 31-04.25.

Winning Class B on the boy’s side was Sidney with 66 points and Elkhorn North won the girl’s team race with 79.5 points.