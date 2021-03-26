Wahoo Police Log

Monday, March 15

6:11 a.m., Officer responded to an alarm, 400 block of N. Broadway.

1:20 p.m., Officer transported party to Saunders Medical Center.

11:05 p.m., Officer responded to a report of dog barking, 1400 block of N. Pine St.

Tuesday, March 16

8:06 a.m., Officer assisted another agency at the police station.

8:15 a.m., Officer performed a records check at the police station.

8:31 a.m., Officer performed a driver’s license pickup at the police station.

10:20 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large.

1:40 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Linden St.

6:53 p.m., Officer responded to an alarm, 1700 block of County Road J.

Wednesday, March 17

10:17 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a theft, 100 block of E. Fifth St.

10:18 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a theft, 900 block of N. Chestnut St.