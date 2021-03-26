Wahoo Police Log

Monday, March 15
6:11 a.m., Officer responded to an alarm, 400 block of N. Broadway.
1:20 p.m., Officer transported party to Saunders Medical Center.
11:05 p.m., Officer responded to a report of dog barking, 1400 block of N. Pine St.
Tuesday, March 16
8:06 a.m., Officer assisted another agency at the police station.
8:15 a.m., Officer performed a records check at the police station.
8:31 a.m., Officer performed a driver’s license pickup at the police station.
10:20 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large.
1:40 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Linden St.
6:53 p.m., Officer responded to an alarm, 1700 block of County Road J.
Wednesday, March 17
10:17 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a theft, 100 block of E. Fifth St.
10:18 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a theft, 900 block of N. Chestnut St.
3 p.m., Officer responded to a report of personal harassment, 200 block of W. 12th St.
4:36 p.m., Officer assisted with execution of a warrant, 1000 block of N. Hackberry St.
5 p.m., Officer responded to a report of threats.
6:30 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, Hackberry St.
Thursday, March 18
6:22 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 200 block of W. Second St.
9:30 a.m., Officer presented a program, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.
10:35 a.m., Officer assisted another agency, 1000 block of N. Hackberry St.
10:55 a.m., Officer performed an investigation, 900 block of N. Chestnut St.
3:15 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint, 2200 block of N. Locust St.
5:07 p.m., Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity, 500 block of City View Drive.
10:22 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.
10:31 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, A St.
11:07 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, County Road 17.
Friday, March 19
8:23 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Old Highway 77.
11:08 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 15th St.
11:26 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, A St.
Saturday, March 20
1:31 a.m., Officer assisted another agency, 1100 block of N. Laurel St.
3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
12:57 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 1300 block of E. 34th St.
9:17 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 1000 block of N. Chestnut St.
9:41 p.m., Officer assisted in execution of a warrant, 1000 block of N. Hackberry St.
Sunday, March 21
12:06 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Second St.
12:09 a.m., Officer assisted a motorist, Highway 109.
3:40 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
6:49 p.m., Officer responded to a report of theft from a residence, 1100 block of N. Beech St.
8:57 p.m., Officer performed a welfare check.
10:45 p.m., Wahoo Rescue was dispatched, 1200 block of N. Hackberry St.
11:16 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a domestic incident, 1000 block of N. Pine St.