Wahoo Police Log
Wahoo Police Log

Monday, March 15

6:11 a.m., Officer responded to an alarm, 400 block of N. Broadway.

1:20 p.m., Officer transported party to Saunders Medical Center.

11:05 p.m., Officer responded to a report of dog barking, 1400 block of N. Pine St.

Tuesday, March 16

8:06 a.m., Officer assisted another agency at the police station.

8:15 a.m., Officer performed a records check at the police station.

8:31 a.m., Officer performed a driver’s license pickup at the police station.

10:20 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large.

1:40 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Linden St.

6:53 p.m., Officer responded to an alarm, 1700 block of County Road J.

Wednesday, March 17

10:17 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a theft, 100 block of E. Fifth St.

10:18 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a theft, 900 block of N. Chestnut St.

3 p.m., Officer responded to a report of personal harassment, 200 block of W. 12th St.

4:36 p.m., Officer assisted with execution of a warrant, 1000 block of N. Hackberry St.

5 p.m., Officer responded to a report of threats.

6:30 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, Hackberry St.

Thursday, March 18

6:22 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 200 block of W. Second St.

9:30 a.m., Officer presented a program, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

10:35 a.m., Officer assisted another agency, 1000 block of N. Hackberry St.

10:55 a.m., Officer performed an investigation, 900 block of N. Chestnut St.

3:15 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint, 2200 block of N. Locust St.

5:07 p.m., Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity, 500 block of City View Drive.

10:22 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.

10:31 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, A St.

11:07 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, County Road 17.

Friday, March 19

8:23 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Old Highway 77.

11:08 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 15th St.

11:26 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, A St.

Saturday, March 20

1:31 a.m., Officer assisted another agency, 1100 block of N. Laurel St.

3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

12:57 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 1300 block of E. 34th St.

9:17 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 1000 block of N. Chestnut St.

9:41 p.m., Officer assisted in execution of a warrant, 1000 block of N. Hackberry St.

Sunday, March 21

12:06 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Second St.

12:09 a.m., Officer assisted a motorist, Highway 109.

3:40 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

6:49 p.m., Officer responded to a report of theft from a residence, 1100 block of N. Beech St.

8:57 p.m., Officer performed a welfare check.

10:45 p.m., Wahoo Rescue was dispatched, 1200 block of N. Hackberry St.

11:16 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a domestic incident, 1000 block of N. Pine St.

