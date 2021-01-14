 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wahoo Police Log
0 comments

Wahoo Police Log

  • 0

Monday, Jan. 4

9:18 a.m., Officer requested a records check from department.

10:22 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a traffic complaint.

11:30 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency.

1 p.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 500 block of W. 16th St.

6:24 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a missing juvenile, 500 block of W. 16th St.

6:39 p.m., Officer provided transport to SMC.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

2:08 a.m., Officer responded to notice of a death, 1300 block of N. Walnut St.

2:52 a.m., Officer investigated report of a prowler, 700 block of W. Sixth St.

8:37 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, 1400 block of Mark Dr.

7:52 p.m., Officer investigated an accident involving deer, Old Highway 77.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

1 p.m., Officer presented a program, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

Thursday, Jan. 7

9:30 a.m., Officer presented a program, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

10:55 p.m., Officer investigated report of attempted burglary, 1000 block of N. Cottonwood St.

Friday, Jan. 8

12:55 p.m., Officer investigated report of a theft from a residence, 1000 block of W. Ninth St.

8:34 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake.

8:36 p.m. Officer assisted with an HHS intake.

9:50 p.m., Officer assisted another agency.

10:17 p.m., Officer investigated a report of suspicious activity 400 block of E. Eighth St.

10:42 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.

11 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 12th St.

Saturday, Jan. 9

3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

7:39 p.m., Officer investigated report of an alarm, 1700 block of County Road J.

8:09 p.m., Officer issued a trespassing citation, 600 block of W. 16th.

9:41 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.

10:53 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.

Sunday, Jan. 10

3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

3:42 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 600 block of N. Chestnut St.

9:54 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 12th St.

11:43 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Sycamore St.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics