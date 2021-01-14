Wahoo Police Log

Monday, Jan. 4
9:18 a.m., Officer requested a records check from department.
10:22 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a traffic complaint.
11:30 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency.
1 p.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 500 block of W. 16th St.
6:24 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a missing juvenile, 500 block of W. 16th St.
6:39 p.m., Officer provided transport to SMC.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
2:08 a.m., Officer responded to notice of a death, 1300 block of N. Walnut St.
2:52 a.m., Officer investigated report of a prowler, 700 block of W. Sixth St.
8:37 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, 1400 block of Mark Dr.
7:52 p.m., Officer investigated an accident involving deer, Old Highway 77.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
1 p.m., Officer presented a program, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.
Thursday, Jan. 7
9:30 a.m., Officer presented a program, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.
10:55 p.m., Officer investigated report of attempted burglary, 1000 block of N. Cottonwood St.
Friday, Jan. 8
12:55 p.m., Officer investigated report of a theft from a residence, 1000 block of W. Ninth St.
8:34 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake.
8:36 p.m. Officer assisted with an HHS intake.
9:50 p.m., Officer assisted another agency.
10:17 p.m., Officer investigated a report of suspicious activity 400 block of E. Eighth St.
10:42 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.
11 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 12th St.
Saturday, Jan. 9
3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
7:39 p.m., Officer investigated report of an alarm, 1700 block of County Road J.
8:09 p.m., Officer issued a trespassing citation, 600 block of W. 16th.
9:41 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.
10:53 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.
Sunday, Jan. 10