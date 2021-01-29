 Skip to main content
Wahoo Police Log
Wahoo Police Log

Monday, Jan. 18

1:31 a.m., Officer assisted with lockout.

11:51 a.m., Officer investigated report of theft from a building, 500 block of Commercial Park Rd.

12:57 p.m., Officer performed welfare check, 500 block of E. Sixth St.

11:47 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

10:31 a.m., Officer assisted with an investigation, 800 block of N. Chestnut St.

11:38 a.m., Officer assisted with an investigation, Highway 92.

2:11 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1400 block of Mark Dr.

2:19 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 300 block of E. Fourth St.

7:33 p.m., Officer assisted outside agency, Highway 92.

10:39 p.m., Officer assisted with an investigation, 200 block of W 13th St.

10:52 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Seventh St.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

3:29 a.m., Officer provided motorist assist, Highway 77.

9:07 a.m., Officer assisted with an investigation, 1000 block of N. Chestnut St.

10 a.m., Officer presented a program at department

10:22 a.m., Officer assisted with an investigation, 800 block of N. Chestnut St.

1:17 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 600 block of E. 11th St.

3:37 p.m., Officer issued a handgun permit from the department.

11:13 p.m., Officer performed a

vehicle traffic stop, 15th St.

Thursday, Jan. 21

3:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

9:30 a.m., Officer presented a program from department.

1:01 p.m., Officer assisted with an investigation at department.

7:28 p.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance, Highway 92.

11:25 p.m., Officer investigated report of a sexual assault.

Friday, Jan. 22

3:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

6:42 a.m., Officer investigated report of an alarm, 100 block of E. Fifth St.

1:01 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1300 block of N. Beech St.

4:58 p.m., Officer assisted with an

HHS intake, 300 block of W. 14th St.

5:45 p.m., Officer assisted other agency, Highway 92.

8:36 p.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance/noise, 300 block of W. 14th St.

9:51 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 11th St.

10:08 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Seventh St.

Saturday, Jan. 23

12:04 a.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1000 block of County Road J.

12:20 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.

12:42 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.

1:51 a.m., Wahoo Rescue was dispatched, 1100 block of N. Laurel St.

3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

4:55 a.m., Officer provided a motorist assist, Highway 92.

11:38 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

Sunday, Jan. 24

2:57 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency.

4:24 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Seventh St.

2:54 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter.

5:17 p.m., Officer investigated report of a lost dog, County Road 17.

10:05 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.

10:25 p.m. Officer performed a vacation/security check.

11:45 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 109.

