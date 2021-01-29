Wahoo Police Log

Monday, Jan. 18
1:31 a.m., Officer assisted with lockout.
11:51 a.m., Officer investigated report of theft from a building, 500 block of Commercial Park Rd.
12:57 p.m., Officer performed welfare check, 500 block of E. Sixth St.
11:47 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
10:31 a.m., Officer assisted with an investigation, 800 block of N. Chestnut St.
11:38 a.m., Officer assisted with an investigation, Highway 92.
2:11 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1400 block of Mark Dr.
2:19 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 300 block of E. Fourth St.
7:33 p.m., Officer assisted outside agency, Highway 92.
10:39 p.m., Officer assisted with an investigation, 200 block of W 13th St.
10:52 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Seventh St.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
3:29 a.m., Officer provided motorist assist, Highway 77.
9:07 a.m., Officer assisted with an investigation, 1000 block of N. Chestnut St.
10 a.m., Officer presented a program at department
10:22 a.m., Officer assisted with an investigation, 800 block of N. Chestnut St.
1:17 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 600 block of E. 11th St.
3:37 p.m., Officer issued a handgun permit from the department.
11:13 p.m., Officer performed a
vehicle traffic stop, 15th St.
Thursday, Jan. 21
3:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
9:30 a.m., Officer presented a program from department.
1:01 p.m., Officer assisted with an investigation at department.
7:28 p.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance, Highway 92.
11:25 p.m., Officer investigated report of a sexual assault.
Friday, Jan. 22
3:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
6:42 a.m., Officer investigated report of an alarm, 100 block of E. Fifth St.
1:01 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1300 block of N. Beech St.
4:58 p.m., Officer assisted with an
HHS intake, 300 block of W. 14th St.
5:45 p.m., Officer assisted other agency, Highway 92.
8:36 p.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance/noise, 300 block of W. 14th St.
9:51 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 11th St.
10:08 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Seventh St.
Saturday, Jan. 23
12:04 a.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1000 block of County Road J.
12:20 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.
12:42 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.
1:51 a.m., Wahoo Rescue was dispatched, 1100 block of N. Laurel St.
3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
4:55 a.m., Officer provided a motorist assist, Highway 92.
11:38 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
Sunday, Jan. 24
2:57 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency.
4:24 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Seventh St.
2:54 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter.
5:17 p.m., Officer investigated report of a lost dog, County Road 17.
10:05 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.
10:25 p.m. Officer performed a vacation/security check.
11:45 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 109.