 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wahoo Police Log
0 comments

Wahoo Police Log

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, April 5

9 a.m., Officer presented a program at the station.

10:10 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a theft.

10:42 a.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1000 block of N. Pine St.

10:42 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 700 block of N. Elm St.

Tuesday, April 6

3:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

8 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident, 200 block of E. Curtis St.

8:41 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a lockout, 11th St.

4:44 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a civil matter at the station.

9:30 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

9:32 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an alarm, 400 block of N. Broadway St.

Wednesday, April 7

3:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

2:59 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a lockout, 1100 block of N. Chestnut St.

Thursday, April 8

4 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

4:56 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

5:08 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

7:30 a.m. Officer performed a driver’s license pickup up at the station.

7:42 a.m., Officer performed a records check at the station.

7:48 a.m., Officer performed a records check at the station.

8:50 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a protection order violation.

9:30 a.m., Officer presented at program, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

4:44 p.m., Officer issued a handgun permit at the station.

Friday, April 9

1:03 a.m., Officer responded to a report of careless driving, 800 block of W. Sixth St.

1:28 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog bite, Saunders Medical Center.

7:05 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a lockout, 300 block of N. Linden St.

Saturday, April 10

1:09 a.m., Officer assisted another agency, Highway 109.

9:13 a.m., Officer assisted another agency, Highway 92.

1:04 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a disturbance, 800 block of N. Chestnut St.

11:27 p.m., Officer assisted a motorist, Simodynes Dr.

Sunday, April 11

12:23 a.m., Officer responded to a complaint of dog barking, 1000 block of W. Ninth St.

5:36 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint, 100 block of Curtis Dr.

7:37 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a lockout, 1000 block of N. Pine St.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics