Wahoo Police Log

Monday, April 5

9 a.m., Officer presented a program at the station.

10:10 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a theft.

10:42 a.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1000 block of N. Pine St.

10:42 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 700 block of N. Elm St.

Tuesday, April 6

3:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

8 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident, 200 block of E. Curtis St.

8:41 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a lockout, 11th St.

4:44 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a civil matter at the station.

9:30 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

9:32 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an alarm, 400 block of N. Broadway St.

Wednesday, April 7

3:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

2:59 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a lockout, 1100 block of N. Chestnut St.