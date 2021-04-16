Wahoo Police Log

Monday, April 5
9 a.m., Officer presented a program at the station.
10:10 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a theft.
10:42 a.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1000 block of N. Pine St.
10:42 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 700 block of N. Elm St.
Tuesday, April 6
3:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
8 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident, 200 block of E. Curtis St.
8:41 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a lockout, 11th St.
4:44 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a civil matter at the station.
9:30 p.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
9:32 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an alarm, 400 block of N. Broadway St.
Wednesday, April 7
3:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
2:59 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a lockout, 1100 block of N. Chestnut St.
Thursday, April 8
4 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
4:56 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
5:08 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
7:30 a.m. Officer performed a driver’s license pickup up at the station.
7:42 a.m., Officer performed a records check at the station.
7:48 a.m., Officer performed a records check at the station.
8:50 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a protection order violation.
9:30 a.m., Officer presented at program, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.
4:44 p.m., Officer issued a handgun permit at the station.
Friday, April 9
1:03 a.m., Officer responded to a report of careless driving, 800 block of W. Sixth St.
1:28 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog bite, Saunders Medical Center.
7:05 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a lockout, 300 block of N. Linden St.
Saturday, April 10
1:09 a.m., Officer assisted another agency, Highway 109.
9:13 a.m., Officer assisted another agency, Highway 92.
1:04 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a disturbance, 800 block of N. Chestnut St.
11:27 p.m., Officer assisted a motorist, Simodynes Dr.
Sunday, April 11
12:23 a.m., Officer responded to a complaint of dog barking, 1000 block of W. Ninth St.
5:36 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint, 100 block of Curtis Dr.
7:37 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a lockout, 1000 block of N. Pine St.