Wahoo Police Log
Saturday, Feb. 13

11:09 a.m., Officer provided an escort, 900 block of W. 15th St.

12:13 p.m., Officer investigated a report of a disturbance, 500 block of W. 16th St.

2:21 p.m., Officer issued an abandoned vehicle citation, County Road J.

5:30 p.m., Officer investigated a report of property destruction, 500 block of W. 16th St.

Sunday, Feb. 14

1:31 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, 1300 block of N. Hackberry St.

11:25 a.m., Officer investigated report of an assault, 600 block of N. Broadway St.

12:15 p.m., Officer issued an abandoned vehicle citation, 800 block of N. Chestnut St.

Monday, Feb. 15

1:31 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

9:18 a.m., Officer investigated a report of a disturbance, 300 block of W. 12th St.

9:40 a.m., Officer assisted with traffic control, 15th St.

11:04 a.m., Officer investigated a report of animal neglect, 400 block of E. 11th St.

2:08 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 800 block of W. 11th St.

7:19 p.m., Officer served a warrant, 100 block of E. Fifth St.

8:54 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 800 block of N. Locust St.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

5:39 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

5:49 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

6:01 a.m., Officer provided a motorist assist, Highway 77.

6:11 a.m., Officer per-

formed a vacation/security check.

6:27 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

6:39 a.m., Officer provided a motorist assist, Highway 77.

6:43 a.m., Officer provided a motorist assist, Highway 77.

6:03 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1400 block of Mark Dr.

6:17 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 2000 block of N. Maple St.

6:25 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 1200 block of N. Beech St.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

8:29 a.m., Officer assisted with an accident involving personal injury, Highway 92.

3:41 p.m., Officer requested a records check from department.

3:57 p.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pick up at the department.

Thursday, Feb. 18

9:30 a.m., Officer presented a program at 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

2:45 p.m., Officer requested an accident report from department.

7:05 p.m., Officer investigated report of a runaway.

8:23 p.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance, 700 block of Laurel Ave.

Friday, Feb. 19

6:19 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

6:51 a.m., officer assisted an outside agency, 500 block of E. 12th St.

8:58 a.m., Officer investigated report of a burglary, 1200 block of N. Broadway.

10 a.m., Officer investigated a report of an assault.

11:33 a.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 700 block of N. Chestnut St.

1:25 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 800 block of W. 11th St.

5:47 p.m., Officer assisted with an accident involving personal injury, Highway 109.

10:43 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, bypass.

11:11 p.m., Officer assisted with a domestic issue involving a parent and child, 1500 block of N. Linden St.

Saturday, Feb. 20

12:38 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

2:07 a.m., Officer assisted another agency, Highway 109.

8:45 a.m., Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity, 1300 block of E. 34th St.

10:53 a.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 200 block of E. Fifth St.

1:44 p.m., Officer responded to an animal complaint, 800 block of W. 16th St.

5:29 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 1200 block of N. Linden St.

10:23 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.

10:46 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.

11:11 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.

Sunday, Feb. 21

12:08 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

12:15 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, First St.

8:30 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint, 100 block of W. 13th St.

9:32 p.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 1200 block of Desney Blvd.

