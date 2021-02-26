Wahoo Police Log

3:41 p.m., Officer requested a records check from department.

3:57 p.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pick up at the department.

Thursday, Feb. 18

9:30 a.m., Officer presented a program at 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

2:45 p.m., Officer requested an accident report from department.

7:05 p.m., Officer investigated report of a runaway.

8:23 p.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance, 700 block of Laurel Ave.

Friday, Feb. 19

6:19 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

6:51 a.m., officer assisted an outside agency, 500 block of E. 12th St.

8:58 a.m., Officer investigated report of a burglary, 1200 block of N. Broadway.

10 a.m., Officer investigated a report of an assault.

11:33 a.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 700 block of N. Chestnut St.

1:25 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 800 block of W. 11th St.