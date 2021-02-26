Wahoo Police Log

Saturday, Feb. 13
11:09 a.m., Officer provided an escort, 900 block of W. 15th St.
12:13 p.m., Officer investigated a report of a disturbance, 500 block of W. 16th St.
2:21 p.m., Officer issued an abandoned vehicle citation, County Road J.
5:30 p.m., Officer investigated a report of property destruction, 500 block of W. 16th St.
Sunday, Feb. 14
1:31 a.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, 1300 block of N. Hackberry St.
11:25 a.m., Officer investigated report of an assault, 600 block of N. Broadway St.
12:15 p.m., Officer issued an abandoned vehicle citation, 800 block of N. Chestnut St.
Monday, Feb. 15
1:31 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
9:18 a.m., Officer investigated a report of a disturbance, 300 block of W. 12th St.
9:40 a.m., Officer assisted with traffic control, 15th St.
11:04 a.m., Officer investigated a report of animal neglect, 400 block of E. 11th St.
2:08 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 800 block of W. 11th St.
7:19 p.m., Officer served a warrant, 100 block of E. Fifth St.
8:54 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 800 block of N. Locust St.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
5:39 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
5:49 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
6:01 a.m., Officer provided a motorist assist, Highway 77.
6:11 a.m., Officer per-
formed a vacation/security check.
6:27 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
6:39 a.m., Officer provided a motorist assist, Highway 77.
6:43 a.m., Officer provided a motorist assist, Highway 77.
6:03 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1400 block of Mark Dr.
6:17 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 2000 block of N. Maple St.
6:25 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 1200 block of N. Beech St.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
8:29 a.m., Officer assisted with an accident involving personal injury, Highway 92.
3:41 p.m., Officer requested a records check from department.
3:57 p.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pick up at the department.
Thursday, Feb. 18
9:30 a.m., Officer presented a program at 300 block of N. Chestnut St.
2:45 p.m., Officer requested an accident report from department.
7:05 p.m., Officer investigated report of a runaway.
8:23 p.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance, 700 block of Laurel Ave.
Friday, Feb. 19
6:19 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
6:51 a.m., officer assisted an outside agency, 500 block of E. 12th St.
8:58 a.m., Officer investigated report of a burglary, 1200 block of N. Broadway.
10 a.m., Officer investigated a report of an assault.
11:33 a.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 700 block of N. Chestnut St.
1:25 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 800 block of W. 11th St.
5:47 p.m., Officer assisted with an accident involving personal injury, Highway 109.
10:43 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, bypass.
11:11 p.m., Officer assisted with a domestic issue involving a parent and child, 1500 block of N. Linden St.
Saturday, Feb. 20
12:38 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
2:07 a.m., Officer assisted another agency, Highway 109.
8:45 a.m., Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity, 1300 block of E. 34th St.
10:53 a.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 200 block of E. Fifth St.
1:44 p.m., Officer responded to an animal complaint, 800 block of W. 16th St.
5:29 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 1200 block of N. Linden St.
10:23 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.
10:46 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.
11:11 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.
Sunday, Feb. 21
12:08 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
12:15 a.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, First St.