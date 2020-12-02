Wahoo players scoop up first team honors

Larson captains the All-Area team for a second year in a row after another dominating campaign on the hardwood.

The 5-10 outside hitter powered the Wahoo Warrior volleyball team to a 35-0 record and to a third state title in the last four years.

The Montana State commit was the difference in the Warriors five set win over St. Paul in the title game after piling up 41 kills and hitting .295.

Larson finished with 532 kills, 400 digs and 32 ace serves while solidifying her spot as one of the top players in the state.

She will enter her final high school season with 1,580 kills, 1,156 digs and 122 ace serves

“She is a difference maker. She can jump and she can alter her shots based on what the defense is trying to do to her. We had no answer for her and we went into the match specifically trying to take her away,” said an opposing coach after a match last season.

Kali Jurgensmeier, Jr.

Bishop Neumann

Jurgensmeier battled all the way back from a knee injury suffered in 2019 to lead a young and extremely talented Cavalier group in 2020.