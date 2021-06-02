Wahoo PD gains grant from Steelers QB’s foundation for K-9 unit

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation distributed grants to 15 departments, including five departments from Pennsylvania specifically and 10 to departments across the country.

The $6,600 received will go toward equipment for the K-9 unit including an insert for the police vehicle that safely separates the dog from arrestees and regulates temperature. The department also requested a ballistic vest harness and other miscellaneous equipment.

Ferrell said there has been an increase in the goal because the police vehicle they intended to act as the K-9 unit vehicle has had quite a bit more mileage added to it this year than they planned.

“What I don’t want to do is invest a bunch of money into equipment for one vehicle and then a year later it disappears,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell has and will continue to apply for grants and fundraise because he said after they have established and trained the K-9 unit, it will continue to cost the department money. Ferrell estimates it could cost $2,000 to $4,000 annually for equipment maintenance, veterinary bills, recertification and dog food.