Wahoo overmatches Pioneers on road

NEBRASKA CITY – The Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo boys basketball team easily handled conference opponent Nebraska City 82-35 on the road on Dec. 17. In the game, the Warriors shot 55.6% from the field and 69% from inside the arc which led to the dominant victory.

“We were not real sharp in the first quarter, but played pretty well in the second and third quarter,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “It was good to get a lot of kids some playing time.”

In the first quarter, Nebraska City hung around and were only down 20-12 to Wahoo. Things changed in the second quarter, as the Warriors went on a 26-8 scoring run which increased their advantage to 46-20 at the halftime.

Wahoo continued to score at a high pace into the third with another 24 points. After outscoring the Pioneers 12-8 in the fourth, the Warriors ended up with a 47-point victory.

Going 2-2 from three point range and finishing with 15 points altogether was Anthony Simon. Dropping in 12 points, pulling down five rebounds and shooting 2-3 from behind the arc was Benji Nelson.

Adding in 11 points was Marcus Glock and Garrett Grandgenett had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. Kamron Kasischke had a game high six rebounds and Owen Hancock had five rebounds and four assists.

On the glass, Wahoo out-rebounded Nebraska City 40-19 and forced 21 turnovers while only committing 11 of their own.

With the victory, the Warriors moved to 4-0 on the season.

This week Wahoo had a big matchup with Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood at home on Dec. 20. They play at a one-loss Yutan squad at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.