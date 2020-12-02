Wahoo now under mask mandate

The council then voted on the first reading. It was another tie, with the same council members in favor and against. In this case, Johnson was able to break the tie. He voted yes and the first reading passed. The council will vote on the ordinance again at a future meeting to make it final.

Even though the council has not passed the third and final reading of the ordinance, the mandate was still put into effect immediately after the meeting, according to the city attorney.

“It will go into effect regardless of what the council did today,” he said.

Ferrell discussed enforcement with the council. He said the plan is to spend the first week or so educating the public, rather than issuing citations. Violation of the mask mandate is a Class III misdemeanor, and a person can be fined for each day they do not comply.

Other charges could apply as well, Ferrell said, including trespassing if a business asks a person who is not wearing a mask to leave and they do not comply.

The mandate will be in place until Jan. 4, 2021, but can be extended further if necessary, Lausterer told the council. The board of health chose this date in order to get through the holiday season, he added.