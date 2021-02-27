Wahoo Municipal Airport receives grant allocation

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) received guidance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding their recent allocation of the $2 billion funding made available under the FAA’s Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program (ACRGP). The ACRGP funding was approved by Congress in late December as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act (CRRSA).

Nebraska airports will receive $12,528,712 in grant allocations from the ACRGP. This includes 72 airports throughout the state.

Wahoo Municipal Airport received $13,000.

These funds will provide economic relief to Nebraska airports affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The FAA will make grants to all airports that are part of the national airport system, including all commercial service airports, all reliever airports, and some public-owned general aviation airports.

Two notable updates were provided to previous FAA guidance on the ACRGP, including concession relief and mask requirements at airports. Concessions will

also be provided relief from rents and minimum annual guarantees to on-airport car rental, on-airport parking, and in-terminal airport concessions.