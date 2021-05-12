Wahoo man sentenced for child pornography conviction

Sloup was arrested in late 2019 after a two-year investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol that was sparked by an anonymous tip. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip on Dec. 1, 2017 that was forwarded to the NSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children division the same day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tipster said he met Sloup on a social media site where Sloup allegedly admitted he was a pedophile and that customers at the salon where he worked shared child pornography with him.

The tip was forwarded to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office for investigation. During a search of Sloup’s Wahoo residence, investigators found images of child pornography on Sloup’s smart phone.

After obtaining a search warrant for the a state patrol investigator, who sought a second search warrant to look for other digital artifacts of illegal activity related to child exploitation and/or child pornography.

The investigation continued and Sloup was arrested on Dec. 31, 2019. He was held at the Law Enforcement and Judicial Center in Wahoo until he posted 10% of the $250,000 bond set by a judge on Feb. 14, 2020. On March 4, 2020, charges were filed against Sloup for 10 counts of distribution of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child (child pornography).