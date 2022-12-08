Wahoo makes easy work of Badgers on road

BENNINGTON – To open up the season, Wahoo went on the road and took on Class B No. 6 Bennington. After a slow start, the Warriors outscored the Badgers 50-33 to earn a 60-43 blowout victory.

“We got off to a slow start, but after the first four minutes, I thought we controlled the game pretty well and were able to slowly build and maintain the lead,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “I thought we shared the ball pretty well and we were pretty solid on the defensive end.”

To start the game off, Bennington raced out to an 8-2 lead. Wahoo responded with their own 8-2 run to tie the game up at 10-10 going to the second.

With three minutes left in the half, the game was still tied at 17 apiece when the Warriors went on a 12-3 run. The charge was led by back-to-back buckets from Owen Hancock and Marcus Glock, followed by an Anthony Simon layup to make it 29-20 at the break.

From that moment on, the Warriors never took their foot off the pedal as they went up 50-37 after three and then stretched their edge out to 17 points in the end.

Pacing Wahoo with 15 points, two rebounds and two steals was Benji Nelson. Both Glock and Hancock had 13 points, Anthony Simon ended up with 11 and Kade Cook, Garrett Grandgenett, Kamron Kasischke and Trey Simon each finished with two points.

On Dec. 3, Wahoo was at home for the first time on the season against Aurora. The high flying Warriors made quick work of the Huskies in a 76-40 win.

“I thought things really clicked today,” Scheef said. “The effort was outstanding. We shared the ball well and we played fast. I felt like we took a huge step today from the Bennington game. We got some great contributions from everyone who played.”

Out of the gate, Anthony Simon converted a layup while being fouled. After making his free throw, Wahoo was in front 3-0.

A jumper from Trey Simon and multiple layups from Glock extended the lead out to 22-4 at the end of the first quarter for the Warriors.

Things continued to click in the second for Wahoo as Nelson got out on a fast break and dunked the basketball to make it 24-4. This was one of multiple slams in the contest for the senior.

The Warriors tacked on 22 more points after the exciting play from Nelson and went into the locker room up 46-19.

Wahoo didn’t let up in the third as they outscored Aurora 23-7. With the game well in hand, the backups got some time and scored seven in the fourth in a 36 point route.

The Warriors shot 44.7% from the field in victory. They also had 31 steals which led to easy scoring opportunities all game.

Glock was the top scorer with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Finishing with 16 points was Nelson, Anthony Simon had 11, Hancock dropped in seven and Kasischke scored six.

Wahoo plays at Logan View-Scribner/Snyder and Wayne at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 9.