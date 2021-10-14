Wahoo looks to build off success at conference

WAHOO – On Oct. 7, the Wahoo cross country team hosted the Trailblazer Conference Cross Country Meet at Lake Wanahoo in Wahoo. The Warrior boys took home third place with 47 points and the girls got sixth with 88 points.
The top finisher for the Wahoo boys was senior Silas Shellito. He was inside the top 10 throughout the entirety of the race and ended up finishing seventh in a time of 18:20.89.
“It wasn’t the easiest race, but we train on this course a lot,” Shellito said. “I have gotten good at holding quarters tight and running through them fast. Being familiar with the course also helped me to know when I needed to pick up the pace, and when I could slow down a little bit.”
Also earning a medal was Ales Adamec. He ended up getting ninth crossing the finish line in a time of 18:34.52.
Finishing inside the top 20 were Logan Kleffner and Michael Robinson. Kleffner was 14th clocking a 19:04.81 and 17th overall was Robinson running a 19:25.85.
The fifth and sixth runners for the Warriors were Carson Reynolds and Keegan Brigham. Reynolds was 22nd running a 19:52.17 and Brigham ran a 19:57.22 to get 24th.
Overall, it was a great finish for the Wahoo boys who were competing against Class B schools at their conference meet. It gives them some extra confidence heading into state, where they hope to qualify for state as a team.
“With the competition we faced today being a class above us, we did a good job keeping up with the top 20,” Shellito said. “It should definitely give us a confidence boost heading into districts, against kids we have medaled against before.”
The Warriors’ top finisher in the girls race was Megan Robinson who got 19th running a 24:30.80.
Grace Darling, Cadence Bailar and Sam Sutton were the next three runners for Wahoo and finished in a pack. Getting 22nd was Darling running a 25:01.30, Bailar was 23rd clocking a 25:03.40, and Sutton ran a 25:20.70 to get 24th.
Earning 29th place was Esmerelda Perez who was just under 26 minutes, running a 25:58.90. Getting 34th and finishing as the Warriors sixth runner was Hannah Jorgenson in a time of 27:03.40.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.