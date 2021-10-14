Wahoo looks to build off success at conference

WAHOO – On Oct. 7, the Wahoo cross country team hosted the Trailblazer Conference Cross Country Meet at Lake Wanahoo in Wahoo. The Warrior boys took home third place with 47 points and the girls got sixth with 88 points.

The top finisher for the Wahoo boys was senior Silas Shellito. He was inside the top 10 throughout the entirety of the race and ended up finishing seventh in a time of 18:20.89.

“It wasn’t the easiest race, but we train on this course a lot,” Shellito said. “I have gotten good at holding quarters tight and running through them fast. Being familiar with the course also helped me to know when I needed to pick up the pace, and when I could slow down a little bit.”

Also earning a medal was Ales Adamec. He ended up getting ninth crossing the finish line in a time of 18:34.52.

Finishing inside the top 20 were Logan Kleffner and Michael Robinson. Kleffner was 14th clocking a 19:04.81 and 17th overall was Robinson running a 19:25.85.

The fifth and sixth runners for the Warriors were Carson Reynolds and Keegan Brigham. Reynolds was 22nd running a 19:52.17 and Brigham ran a 19:57.22 to get 24th.