Wahoo Legion Baseball Stats from first week of action

Wahoo Medicine Man Juniors- 14

Auburn- 12

Batting Stats: Avery Weiting scored two runs, Jesse Stebbing scored two runs on three RBIs and one hit, Jonas Schnakenberg had scored two runs, two hits, and one RBI, Nolan Van Slyke scored one run, Eli Johnston had three RBIs, three hits, and scored three runs, Carson Sabatka scored two runs, had two hits, and three RBIs, Isaiah Nagle scored one run, had one, and drove in one run, Grant Ryan had one hit and two RBIs, Barrett Nelson had one RBI, Kael Eddie scored one run, and Jake Scanlon scored one run and had one hit.

Pitching Stats: Jonas Schnakenberg pitched one inning, gave up one earned run, and had three strikeouts, Avery Wieting pitched one inning and had one strikeout, Jesse Stebbing pitched one inning and gave up four earned runs, Nolan Van Slyke pitched one inning, gave up two earned runs and had two strikeouts, Barrett Nelson pitched one inning, gave up one earned run, and had two strikeouts, Eli Johnston pitched one inning, gave up no runs, and had two strikeouts.

Wahoo Medicine Man Juniors-23

Nebraska City- 3

Batting Stats: Avery Weiting scored two runs and had one RBI, Barrett Nelson scored one run and had one RBI, Jesse Stebbing scored two runs, had two hits, and two RBIs, Gabe Harris scored one run and had one RBI, Jonas Schnakenberg scored three runs, had two hits, and drove in three runs, Eli Johnston scored three runs and had two hits, Sam Marxen scored one run and had one RBI, Carson Sabatka scored one run and had one RBI, Blake Maxon scored two runs and had one RBI, Jake Scanlon scored one run, had two hits, and three RBIs, Grant Ryan had one RBI, Alex Borchers scored two runs, had one hit, and two RBIs, Jake Rezac scored two runs, had two hits, and two RBIs, Wyatt Malina scored two runs and had one RBI.

Pitching Stats: Avery Weiting pitched three innings, gave up one earned run, and had four strikeouts and Barrett Nelson went one inning with no earned runs given up and two strikeouts.

Wahoo State Bank Senior Reds- 1

Auburn- 3

Batting Stats: Kael Eddie had two hits and one RBI, Trent Barry had one hit, Joe Herrera had one hit, and Luke Leedom scored one run.

Pitching Stats: Kael Eddie pitched four innings, gave up two earned runs, and had five strikeouts, while Dawson Hiemstra went one inning with one strikeout, and Seth Williams pitched one inning with two strikeouts.

Wahoo State Bank Senior Reds- 7

Nebraska City- 8

Batting Stats: Kael Eddie scored one run, Peyton Nelson scored one run, had two hits, and one RBI, Owen Hancock scored one run, Luke Leedom scored two runs, had two hits, and one RBI, Grant Ryan scored one run and had two hits, and Joseph Klein scored one run, had one hit, and two RBIs.

Pitching Stats: Seth Williams pitched 4.1 innings with three earned runs given up and one strikeout. In relief Joe Herrera pitched one inning with three earned runs given up and Luke Leedom pitched 3.2 innings with one strikeout.

Wahoo Sid Dillon Freshman Greys- 2

Platteview- 7

Batting Stats: Sam Marxen scored one run and had two hits, Wyatt Malina had one hit and one RBI, Eli Hauswald had one hit, Alex Borchers finished with two hits, Gabe Harris had one hit, and Drake Carlson scored one run and had one hit.

Pitching Stats: Wyatt Malina pitched five innings, gave up four earned runs, and had six strikeouts, while Sam Marxen pitched two innings gave three earned runs and had two strikeouts.

Wahoo Sid Dillon Freshman Greys- 14

Bellevue East- 8

Batting Stats: Sam Marxen scored three runs, had two hits, and one RBI, Bo Osmera scored one run, had two hits, and one RBI, Carson Sabatka had one hit and two RBIs, Jaymes Gaskins had one hit and one RBI, Nagle had three hits and one RBI, Eli Hauswald scored one run, had one hit, and one RBI, Wyatt Malina scored one run and one hit, Alex Borchers scored two runs, Blake Maxon scored two runs, had two hits, and two RBIs, Gabe Harris scored two runs, had two hits, and two RBIs, Drake Carlson scored one run and had one hit, and Mac Sledge scored one run and had one hit.

Pitching Stats: Carson Sabatka pitched three innings with four earned runs given up and two strikeouts, Jaymes Gaskins pitched 0.1 innings, and Nagle came in for 1.2 innings and gave up three earned runs.