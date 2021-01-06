Wahoo laundromat owner plans new services for city and surrounding area

With the laundry being less saturated, it will spend less time in the dryers resulting in a more efficient, cost effective process.

“From an environmental standpoint, it will be much more efficient on water usage, gas usage, electricity usage,” Kober said.

Kober also purchased four machines that will be able to accommodate and wash king size comforters instead of just queen size comforters with the previous equipment.

Kober said he originally planned to have the new equipment up and running by the end of the summer, but because of the pandemic he experienced delays.

“I’ve been really working hard to try and get everything done,” he said. “In the middle of the COVID pandemic and everything else you know everything just took longer to do than what I had hoped.”

Along with the new equipment, Kober also hopes to add a laundry attendant to be present a few days a week for a couple of hours, depending on how business goes. Long term, he would like to have an attendant who would be in the shop Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and provide a laundry drop off service, which is similar to his current business in Omaha.