NEBRASKA City – The Wahoo boys golf team played well, but just missed making it to state as a team at the B-1 District meet at The Golf Club at Table Creek on May 16. In a tight team race, the Warriors came in fourth with 331 points and Omaha Skutt earned third place by carding a 327.

“I was proud of all of these players,” Wahoo Head Coach Jayson Iversen said. “Every one of them scored six to seven strokes below their average. They all competed and it was clear they wanted to go to state. We just needed a few more shots to fall and we were there.”

Coming through as the district champion for the Warriors was Luke Specht of Wahoo with a 73. He won a tie breaker over Harrison Weddell of Elkhorn North, who also shot a 73.

“Luke continues to play exceptionally well,” Jayson Iversen said. “He loves the game and loves competition. He simply doesn’t make big mistakes and when needed he can knock down a big putt or make a timely shot as he did in the playoff hole on the 18th. Luke hit a huge three wood to set up an eagle putt and after leaving his putt seven feet short, he stepped up and knocked his birdie putt down. It was just a very gutsy performance.”

Twelve strokes behind Specht with an 85 was Jaiden Powers. That was followed closely by Kasen Bunjer, who ended up with an 18 hole score of 86.

Rounding out the team score for Wahoo were Braylon Iversen and Sam Biggerstaff. Both players carded an 87 on the day.

This meet was the last for the three seniors for the Warriors – Biggerstaff, Powers and Bunjer. According to Jayson Iversen, all three contributions on the team will be missed.

“Kasen Bunjer, Sam Biggerstaff and Jaiden Powers all made strides over the last few years and were a big part of the success that we have had as of late,” Jayson Iversen said “I enjoyed coaching them and no doubt they will do well in life. They are good people. We will have to replace them next year, but I’m confident that Braylon Iversen will continue to play good golf and build on his improvements this year and that we will find a few other kids that will be willing to make gains and compete to the best of their ability.”

Specht competed at the Class B State Golf Championships at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering on May 23 and 24. Results will be posted in next week’s paper.