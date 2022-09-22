Wahoo hits the links at the Blair Invite

BLAIR- The Wahoo girls golf team was treated with perfect weather conditions at the Blair Invite at River Wilds Golf Club on Sept. 12. Without a full team due to some illness, the Warriors got 15th with a score of 573.

“The girls we had were able to capitalize on the great conditions,” Wahoo Head Coach Curtis Carlson said. “All three girls hit some really outstanding shots that you don’t expect to see from first year golfers. “Samantha had her best ball striking day of the year and her score showed. A neat thing is that we have had five different leading scores this fall. That is really unusual, but it all shows all the hard work each girl has put in.”

Shooting a new personal record for her career was junior Samantha Norris. She had a new low score of 57 on the front nine and then came back with a 65 on the back nine for a final score of 122.

Highlights from the record breaking day for Norris included bogeys on the par three fourth hole and the par five sixth hole.

Two strokes back of Norris was Erika Maldonado. The sophomore shot a 62 on both the front and back nine and ended with a total score of 124.

Also setting a personal record on the day for Wahoo was senior Aspen Eckley carding a 129. Her day started with a 68 on the front nine but got much better on the back nine with a 61.

Eckley had two bogeys in her round on the par three seventh hole and the par five twelfth hole.

This week the Warriors had just one meet. They competed at the Arlington Invite at the Fremont Country Club on Sept. 20.