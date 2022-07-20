Wahoo heads to State with Area Tournament Title

ELKHORN- The Wahoo Medicine Man junior Blues were able to cap off an undefeated showing in the B3 Area Tournament at Mount Michael with two victories on July 11 and 12. Their first win was against Waterloo-Valley 16-6 on Monday and then they knocked off Lincoln Christian Brester Construction in the title game 14-1 on Tuesday.

“They played well this week that is for sure,” Kyle Wehrs said. “It was nice knowing since were hosting state we were already in, so there wasn’t a whole lot of pressure on us. All season we talked about playing our best baseball when it mattered and that’s exactly what we did.”

For the second time in three days, the Blues were able to defeat Lincoln Christian in the title game of the tournament. Wahoo racked up 16 hits in the victory while the Crusaders had just four.

After being held scoreless in the first, the Blues came up with three runs in the bottom of the second.

With two outs in the inning, Alex Borchers was able to single to left field and then Barrett Nelson walked to give Wahoo two baserunners. A double by Kael Eddie to right field scored two and then Isaiah Nagle crossed home on a single to right field from Jesse Stebbing.

After giving up a run in the top of the third, the Blues got it back with one run in the bottom half of the inning.

Avery Wieting first reached base with a single to center and then stole second base. He ended up getting knocked in with a single from Eli Johnston to center.

With the game close through four and a half innings, Wahoo was able to break it wide open in the bottom of the fourth with ten runs. The Blues were able to get going offensively and they became very hard to slow down.

“We came out right away and we swung the bats well,” Wehrs said. “The first two innings we hit the ball hard, but right at them. One through nine were really tough because we do have guys who can all consistently hit the ball. With most teams, you can get through the top four and kind of relax, but with the way we are capable of swinging the bats were able to keep the pressure on. It’s nice to see the team being so productive and doing things the right way.”

Leading the Blues with two hits and three RBIs was Carson Sabatka, while Eddie had one hit and three runs batted in. Nolan Van Slyke finished with two RBIs and one hit and Wieting and Johnston had two hits and one run batted in.

Going all five innings as the pitcher with no earned runs surrendered and one strikeout was Eddie.

Prior to the championship game, the Blues had to take on a one loss W-V team in an elimination game for them on Monday. Trailing 6-3, Wahoo used a ten run fourth to knock them off by ten in five innings.

With one out in the top of the fourth, Wieting singled to center, and Nagle and Barrett Nelson were both hit by pitches to load the bases. A single from Eddie to right field and a hit by Stebbing to second that an error was made on drove in three runs and tied the game up at six.

An error made on a hit by Van Slyke and a pair of singles from Sabatka to center and Grant Ryan to left field gave the Blues their first lead of the game at 9-6. Another two runs came across for Wahoo when Weiting singled to left field.

Later on, Johnston stole home on a passed ball, and then Eddie doubled to right field giving the Blues a 13-6 edge.

In the top of the fifth, Wahoo padded their lead with three more runs and were able to reach the ten run rule. With two runners on, Johnston drove in two with a single to center and then came around to score on a passed ball by the catcher at home.

Picking up three hits and three runs batted in was Eddie and Wieting, Johnston, and Van Slyke all had two RBIs and at least one hit. Finishing with one run batted in and at least one hit was Stebbing, Sabatka, and Ryan.

Starting the game and pitching three innings and giving up one earned run was Sabatka. Wieting came on for one inning, gave up no earned runs, and had two strikeouts and Eddie pitched one inning, gave up no earned runs, and had three strikeouts.

The Blue’s next stop is the Class B State Tournament where they took on Broken Bow in the opening round. Even though Wahoo didn’t have to win the tourney to get to state, they were on a mission to go into state hot and that is exactly what they have done.

“We made it a point to make sure we didn’t hear people saying that the only reason Wahoo is hear is because we’re hosting state,” Wehrs said. “We wanted to win this thing and we needed to go into the state tournament playing our best and hot.”