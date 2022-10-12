Wahoo headed back to State Tourney

Getting back to the State Tournament. That has been the lofty goal of the Wahoo softball program all season after returning a solid core of starters from a team that qualified a year ago. The mission was finally completed for the Warriors when they took down McCook in the B-1 District Final 10-0 and 11-0 on Oct. 7.

“It’s literally incredible,” Wahoo senior Autumn Iversen said. “We all made a promise to ourselves that we were going to be leaders on the team and that we were going to make sure we did our best to get us where we are now.”

In the first game of the series against the Bison, it was Jaiden Swanson who was on the mound. She induced a line out, a ground out and then a strikeout to go out of the top of the first.

After a flyout to start the bottom of the first inning, Harper Hancock reached base on a walk and Sidney Smart was hit by a pitch. Swanson gave herself some run support with a single to left that scored Hancock and Lanta Hitz bunted into a fielder’s choice that brought home Smart and put Wahoo up 2-0.

Next up was junior Ava Lausterer who got ahold of a ball on a 2-0 count and sent it over the fence in center. Three runs were scored on the home run, pushing the Warriors out to a five-run lead.

The edge for Wahoo was increased to 7-0 in the third when Adelia Dunlap singled to center, driving in Lilly Harris and Maddie Snyder. A three-run homer from Iversen to center later on in the inning increased the Warriors advantage to 10 runs.

A pair of strikeouts and then a throw out at second retired McCook in the fourth and ended the game due to the 10-run rule.

Coming up with at least one hit and three RBIs were Lausterer and Iversen in the victory. Dunlap had one hit and two runs batted in and Lanta Hitz and Swanson both had one RBI.

Pitching four innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out six batters was Swanson.

After a solid start from one of the star pitchers for the Warriors, it was their other ace, Iversen, who entered the circle for the second contest. She was looking to get back in the win column after a tough loss to Norris in the Subdistrict final.

The offense for Wahoo made sure that would happen with a single from Swanson to left field that scored two with no outs in the top of the first. Smart also stole home on a wild pitch and Snyder singled to center driving in Swanson and Lausterer, which put the Warriors up 5-0.

Capping off the inning with her second three-run homer of the day to center was Iversen, which increased Wahoo’s edge to 8-0.

When asked what it meant to hit two home runs in her final home game, Iversen stated it was an awesome moment. It was her team-leading 19th ball hit over the fence.

“It was super special,” Iversen said. “It is also cool knowing my teammates have my back and they trust me to have theirs. With this being my last game here, I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

The Warriors closed the game with one run in the second and two in the third to give themselves 11 runs in four innings.

Both getting two hits and driving in three runs were Iversen and Swanson. Smart and Snyder came up with one hit and had two runs batted in.

Iversen pitched four innings, gave up no earned runs and recorded three strikeouts.

On Oct. 3, the Warriors hosted the B-5 Subdistrict Tournament. Wahoo ended up with a 1-1 mark, easily defeating Cuming County Cadets 19-0 and then losing a rematch from the previous week to Class B No. 10 Norris 5-4.

In the matchup with the Cadets, Wahoo put up 19 runs on 13 hits in two innings of work. Eight came across in the first inning and 11 more runs were tacked on in the second.

Iversen hit the only home run of the game, which was a two-run shot to right field in the bottom of the first.

Lausterer, Miranda Vanek and Iversen all had at least one hit and three runs batted in against the Cadets. Getting one hit and driving in two runs were Kassidy Beavers and Snyder. Dunlap, Lilly Harris, Swanson, Smart and Hancock finished with one RBI each.

Swanson pitched three innings in the win giving up no hits, no earned runs and striking out seven batters.

The Warriors faced a familiar foe in Norris in the subdistrict title game. A week earlier, Wahoo had knocked off the Titans 8-6 on the same field.

This time around, Norris pulled out a close one-run victory with their season on the line.

Through the first two innings, the game was scoreless. The Titans put up the first three runs on an error by the Warriors and then a double.

Wahoo answered back in the bottom of the fourth with a single by Swanson out of the leadoff spot. She would get home on a single by Harris with two outs to make it 3-1 in favor of Norris.

After Snyder reached base on an error, Dunlap doubled to right field tying the game. Two batters later, Harper Hancock doubled to left field driving in Iversen and giving the Warriors the edge at 4-3.

In the top of the seventh, the Titans got a home run out of the leadoff spot to tie the game. They also put up one run in the top of the eighth to take a one-run lead.

With one out Wahoo had the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, but failed to bring home the tying run after back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.

Getting one hit and driving in two runs was Dunlap. Both Hancock and Harris had two hits and one RBI.

Pitching all eight innings with one earned run given up and 11 strikeouts was Iversen.

Heading into the Class B State Tournament the Warriors are the No. 2 seed. They faced the seventh seed Scottsbluff on Oct. 12 at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings. Results will be in next week’s edition.