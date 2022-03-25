Wahoo has record breaking performance at Concordia Invite

SEWARD- After a successful track season a year ago, the Wahoo boys track team started off strong by getting fifth place with 51 points in the Sandhill Division of the Bulldogs Challenge at Concordia University on March 17.

“I thought all of our kids competed really well on Thursday,” Wahoo Head Track Coach Chad Fox said. “It was a difficult track meet with some great competition. We had 16 PR's (Personal Records) in the first meet of the year which is fantastic and a lot of our athletes are starting at or ahead of where they left off last season which is great to see.”

On the girl’s side, it was more of a struggle to score points, as the Warriors came in 13th place with two points. Winning the meet was Seward with 75 points followed by Blair with 73.

“Our girls had a nice start to the 2022 season,” Fox said “We didn't score as much as we are used to, but it wasn't because of a lack of effort. I thought our girls competed really well as we had five PR's on the day and saw some good things from some of our newcomers.”

The lone gold medal won by the Warriors at the meet was by Curtis Swahn in the long jump. He jumped 21-08.25 to get first place.

Two spots back of Swahn in the event was Sam Edmonds. He took third place with a mark of 19-10.

Taking second place in the pole vault competition was senior Michael Robinson. He finished with a personal record in the event by clearing 13-00.

In the 60 meter hurdles, Zach Fox had one of his best performances in the event with a time of 8.95. That was good enough to get him third place.

William Nielson finished in sixth place and ran a 9.50 and Gavin Pokorny was able to cross the finish line in a time of 9.63 to get eighth place.

Coming through in a time of 5:12.44 in the 1,600 meter run was Kyle Babst who got seventh. Silas Shellito was the top performer for the Warriors in the 800 meter dash in tenth clocking a 2:20.27 and right on his heel was Ales Adamec in 11th place running a 2:20.71.

Pushing himself to a sixth place finish in a time of 55.44 in the 400 meter dash was Malachi Bordovksy. Fellow senior Swahn was in the top ten in the 200 meter dash in seventh breaking the tape in a time of 24.70.

In the 60 meter dash, Wahoo was able to get several athletes to qualify for finals. They were Sam Edmonds who got sixth and ran a 7.38 and Swahn took eighth place and clocked a 7.47.

Carson Lavaley was able to carry the workload for the Warriors in the throwing events with two top ten finishes. He got third in the discus with a personal record toss of 143-08 and was seventh in the shot put with a throw of 46-08.

Both the 4x400 meter relay and the 4x800 look to be moving in the right direction for Wahoo with solid performances at Concordia. The 4x400 meter team of Sam Edmonds, Malachi Bordovsky, Josh Edmonds, and Fox got second and ran a 3:43.29, while the 4x800 meter team of Shellito, Kyle Babst, Gage Harris, and Andrew Waido got fourth in a time of 9:15.82.

The Warrior girls top performance from Doane came from the 4x800 meter relay team of Taylor Luben, Audrey Waido, Alyssa Havlovic, and Lanta Hitz who got fifth place and ran a time of 11:33.58.

Also finishing in the top ten was the 4x400 meter team of Marke Zeleny, Luben, Lillie Harris, and Katie Elder. They ended up coming in ninth place and clocked a 4:44.12.

Earning sixth place in the high jump and the top finish in an individual event for Wahoo was Zeleny with a jump of 4-08. Coming in tenth place was Sarah Kolterman who cleared 4-06.

In the discus, Kylee Kenning got 10th place with a toss of 92-03 and in the triple jump, senior Tabitha Cooney soared through the air and finished with a mark of 29-09.50. That was good enough to get her ninth place.

Megan Robinson was able to set a new personal record in the pole vault by clearing 8-00. That performance helped her to get 11th place in the event.

On the track, freshman Alyssa Havlovic took home 10th place in the 800 meter dash with a time of 2:53.48. Four spots back of her was fellow freshman Audrey Waido who got 14th and just broke three minutes in a time of 2:59.21.

The Warriors will have their first outdoor meet of the season when they travel to Waverly on March 25 for the Ashland-Greenwood Invite.