Wahoo has growing pains in first triangular of the year

WAHOO- The Wahoo Volleyball team kicked off their season by hosting a triangular at Wahoo High School on August 25 with Aurora and Class B No. 3 Norris. With a young team, the Warriors made some crucial mistakes that resulted in them losing to the Huskies 2-1 and then getting swept by the Titans.

In the match against Aurora, the Huskies came out and set the tone in the first set with a 25-19 victory. The Warriors fought back from the early loss and won set two in extra points 26-24.

Too many serving errors doomed Wahoo in the deciding third set, as Aurora went on to win it 25-18.

“I thought we came out and we were really scrappy and we didn’t let a lot of stuff fall to the ground,” Wahoo Head Coach Katie Reeves said. “We were relentless defensive wise; we just need to make sure we were keeping our serves in because we were making a lot of errors. We kind of let the nerves of that first game get to us.”

Finishing the match with seven kills apiece were Audrey Waido and McKenna Smith. Coming up with six kills was Hayden Osmera, Tianna Coffey had four, Josie Larson had three, and Chloe Kasischke came up with two.

At the service line, Osmera led the team with three aces. Two back of her with one apiece were Smith and Waido.

Finishing with 13 assists and then 16 digs for the Warriors was Larson. Waido had 11 assists and nine digs.

Both Alyssa Havlovic and Smith also had nine digs, while Osmera and Kasischke each had five digs.

Early on in the second match against Norris, the Titans jumped up 7-1 forcing the Warriors to use a timeout. Back-to-back kills from Coffey and Osmera made the score 9-4.

Wahoo continued to fight back into the first set, with another kill from Coffey and a pair of aces from Larson and Kasischke that made it 16-19 in favor of Norris. Unfortunately, they would end up going cold and lose nine of the final 12 points of the set as they went on to lose 25-12.

The Warriors were much stronger in set two against the Titans with Kasischke starting things off with back-to-back aces to give Wahoo a 5-3 edge.

Trailing by six later in the second, the Warriors got multiple kills from Osmera and then Smith came up with a block at the net. Two more kills from Larson and Kasischke trimmed Norris lead down to 24-19.

The Titans would end up winning on the next point when they were able to get a kill on a free ball given to them by Wahoo.

Overall, Reeves was much happier with the play by her team in the second set against Norris. They started to play looser and less timid.

“I felt like they started to get into a rhythm,” Reeves said. “We were able to force them to make errors and get them out of set a little more. Defensively I just thought we made better plays and our setters just had a good flow going there and our attackers were ready to swing.”

Pacing the Warriors with seven kills was Coffey. Coming up with four kills was Osmera and Smith had three.

Leading Wahoo with three aces were Kasischke and Larson came up with one. Waido had 12 assists and one dig.

The Warriors played at Ralston on August 30. This weekend Wahoo has their home tournament that starts at 9 a.m.