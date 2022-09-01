Wahoo girls golf play in first tournament in four years

SCHUYLER- For the first time in four years, the Wahoo girl’s golf team hit the links when they took on Schuyler in dual on August 20 at the Schuyler Golf Club. The Warriors were tested by the small, turtleback greens that made chipping and putting very hard. This was added to the pressure of playing in their first competitive golf meet.

“Even though the girls were disappointed with the results, they were able to walk away with valuable experience,” Wahoo Head Coach Curtis Carlson said. “There were a lot of shots that were hit really well that just ended up catching a bad break around the greens. Being the first time they ever played competitively, I know that the girls will learn from today and that will positively impact the rest of the season.”

Wahoo was led by freshman Kenzie Koranda who ended up carding a 66. Her round was highlighted by double bogeys on two par three holes.

The next three golfers for the Warriors were Karina Raney, Hannah Girmus, and Samantha Norris who all finished within one stroke of each other. Coming up with a score of 80 was Raney, Girmus finished with an 81, and Norris ended up shooting an 82.

The final three golfers for Wahoo were Aspen Eckley, Erika Maldonado, and Alexis Jonas. Both Eckley and Maldonado stayed in the 80s by carding an 84 and an 87, while Jonas rounded out the team with a 96.

A day after making their career and season debut, the Warriors were back in action at the Beatrice Invitational at the Beatrice Country Club on August 21. Wahoo ended up coming in seventh place overall with a team score of 565.

“For all four girls, today was a much better day,” Carlson said. “They all commented how they were able to relax and have fun today after being nervous about yesterday. It is amazing to see how much growth the girls have made from the start of the summer to today.”

Leading the Warriors in their first competitive round of 18 holes was the sophomore Raney. She was able to cut 12 and then 15 strokes off her round from Schuyler with a 68 on the front nine and then a 65 on the back nine. That was good enough to get her 32nd place with a 133.

Three strokes back of Raney with a 136 in 33rd place was Samantha Morris. She shot a 72 through the first nine holes, but then lowered her score to a 64 on the back nine.

Rounding out the team score for Wahoo were Maldonado, Eckley, and Koranda. Maldonado carded a 142, Eckley shot a 154, and Koranda battled back from a rough first two holes with a 336.

The Warriors were back in action this week at the Fremont Bergan Quadrangular on August 30.