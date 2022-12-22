Wahoo gets sixth place at home invite

WAHOO– The Wahoo girls wrestling team competed against some of the best teams from across Nebraska at their home invite on Dec. 16. In a 21-team field, the Warriors came in sixth place overall with 91 points.

Pacing the Warriors with a first place finish was Kaylee Ricketts at 170 pounds. She pinned her way to the gold medal in 0:31, 1:26, 3:35 and 5:00 against Carrington Uhlier of Battle Creek, Caitlyn Camp of Arlington, Zulema Goinez of South Sioux City and Macy Barber of Omaha Westside.

Grace Darling at 115 pounds and Jessi Hasenkamp at 145 placed third with 3-1 records.

After getting a bye in the first round, Darling pinned Kayle Vanervort of Palmyra in 1:06 and then lost by pin in 4:53 against Ella Reeves of Battle Creek. In the third place match, she bounced back with a pin in 2:25 over Cloe Mandel of West Point-Beemer.

Hasenkamp got a bye in the opening round and then pinned Jaydin Allen of Arlington in 0:22. After getting pinned in the semifinals, she knocked off Isis Pascual-Rodriguez of West Point-Beemer via pin in 3:31.

Getting fifth place was Megan Robinson at 135 pounds. She was pinned in her opening match and then returned the favor with two pins of her own in 0:58 and 2:05 against Vivienne Mezmur of Omaha Westview and Ashlynn Boell of West Point-Beemer.

Winning three matches and getting sixth at 155 pounds was Lanta Hitz. The first two wins were pins in 2:05 and 2:45 against Alyssa Gerken of West Point-Beemer and Jacqueline Bunten of CBCSD Co-Op and then she picked up a 10-8 sudden victory over Carly Segebart of Arlington.

Not medaling for the Warriors, but picking up one win on the mat at 120 pounds was Katie Elder. Her win came by pin the in the first round in 2:00 over Daisy Hill of Plattsmouth.

Rachel Stevens wasn’t able to get a win on the mat, but also got sixth place at 100 pounds.

Wahoo was off for the Christmas Break this week. Their next meet is the Winnebago Invite at 9 a.m. on Dec. 29.