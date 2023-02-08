ELKHORN – The Class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo girls basketball team was able to take care of business on the road at Elkhorn on Feb. 3. A strong performance on the glass helped the Warriors secure a 56-45 win over the Antlers.

In total, Wahoo finished with 29 rebounds in the game compared to just 19 for the Antlers. They also had 11 assists, 11 steals and three blocks.

From the field, the Warriors shot 46% and made 35% from three. At the line, Wahoo didn’t have one of their best night only making 43% of their attempts.

Sammy Leu put the team on her back in the victory with 28 points on 5-of-9 shooting from three. She also had five rebounds, four steals and one blocked shot.

Also in doubles figures with 11 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist was Autumn Iversen. Scoring six points were Teagan Watts and Sarah Kolterman, Ella Lacey ended up with three and Sidney Smart finished with two.

The Warriors returned home on Feb. 4 for a home matchup with Class B No. 4 Beatrice. In a close contest, Wahoo fell just short against the Lady Orange by a final of 40-35.

To start the game, it was the Warriors who jumped in front early by a score of 12-9 at the end of the first quarter. Beatrice switched that narrative in the second by outscoring Wahoo 11-6 and going into the locker rooms up 20-18.

It continued to be a back and forth affair in both the third and fourth. On several different occasions, the Warriors made a run at the lead in the second half, but couldn’t get by the Lady Orange who had a 9-7 and 11-10 advantage on the scoreboard in both quarters.

It wasn’t the Wahoo’s best performance from three on the year as they went on to only make 19% from behind the arc against Beatrice. The Warriors fared better from the floor where they shot 39% and also connected on 67% of their free throw attempts.

Both finishing with 10 points scored were Iversen and Smart. Kolterman added in seven points, Watts and Lacey ended up with three and Leu had two.

Wahoo took on Class C-1 No. 8 Malcolm at home in a rematch from the Trailblazer Conference Title game on Feb. 7. They close out the regular season with two more home games at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 against Plattsmouth and Crete at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.