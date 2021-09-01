Wahoo football falls to Columbus Scotus

COLUMBUS – The Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo football team dropped their season opener to Columbus Scotus on the road 31-14 last Friday.

After falling behind 7-0 early on an 83-yard touchdown pass by the Shamrocks, the Warrior offense went to work. Colin Ludvik was able to run the ball in from eight yards out and Brandon Hasenkamp made the extra point to tie the game up.

That scoring play was set up by a 44 yard run by Gavin Pokorny earlier in the possession.

Scotus put together one more good drive to end the first quarter. Their possession was stopped by the Warriors around the 13-yard line, but the Shamrocks were still able to knock through a 31-yard field goal to take the lead.

Only one touchdown was scored in the second quarter of action. It came from one yard out by the Shamrocks and put them ahead 17-7 at the break.

After a scoreless third quarter of play, Scotus was the first team to find the end zone in the fourth on a four-yard run. The made PAT put the Shamrocks in control 24-7.

A breath of life was breathed into the game for Wahoo when Ludvik was able to score from nine yards out for his second touchdown of the game. It cut the lead down for Wahoo to 24-14.