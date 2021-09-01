Wahoo football falls to Columbus Scotus

COLUMBUS – The Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo football team dropped their season opener to Columbus Scotus on the road 31-14 last Friday.
After falling behind 7-0 early on an 83-yard touchdown pass by the Shamrocks, the Warrior offense went to work. Colin Ludvik was able to run the ball in from eight yards out and Brandon Hasenkamp made the extra point to tie the game up.
That scoring play was set up by a 44 yard run by Gavin Pokorny earlier in the possession.
Scotus put together one more good drive to end the first quarter. Their possession was stopped by the Warriors around the 13-yard line, but the Shamrocks were still able to knock through a 31-yard field goal to take the lead.
Only one touchdown was scored in the second quarter of action. It came from one yard out by the Shamrocks and put them ahead 17-7 at the break.
After a scoreless third quarter of play, Scotus was the first team to find the end zone in the fourth on a four-yard run. The made PAT put the Shamrocks in control 24-7.
A breath of life was breathed into the game for Wahoo when Ludvik was able to score from nine yards out for his second touchdown of the game. It cut the lead down for Wahoo to 24-14.
The optimism didn’t last long, with the Warriors defense unable to come up with a stop on the next possession. Scotus was able to run it in for a score from 12 yards out, effectively ending the game.
Wahoo dominated on the ground despite losing, piling up 250 yards compared to the Shamrocks 190. Ludvik had a game high 133 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
In the passing category, it was reversed as Scotus threw for 296 yards and Wahoo had 101 yards through the air. The Warriors also threw two interceptions in the game which played a factor in the outcome.
Defensively Malachi Bordovsky had 15 total tackles and Curtis Swahn had 10. Finishing with eight tackles and a fumble recovery was Pokorny.
Wahoo will try to get back on track against Class C-1 No. 2 Adams Central this week. The Warriors play in Hastings on Friday at 7 p.m.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.