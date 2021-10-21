Wahoo Fire and EMS holds open house

WAHOO – For the first time in three years, the Wahoo Fire and EMS departments invited the public to tour the first station, get a first-hand look at their equipment, view a live fire demonstration, win door prizes and learn more about fire safety as they munched on popcorn and cookies and sipped lemonade.

Sunday afternoon, dozens of Wahoo residents visited the fire station for the open house. LifeNet from Omaha was also there to give visitors an up close look at the medical helicopter.

The fire demonstration showed what happens when you attempt to put out a grease fire with water. Second Assistant Chief Carl Warford lit a pan of grease on fire with a torch and then placed it in a mockup of a kitchen, complete with walls, ceiling, floor, cabinets, curtains and a chair. Firefighter Jordan Camp, safely encased in his bunker gear, attempted to douse the flames by pouring cup of water using a long pole. The grease erupted into a ball of flame, which was safely extinguished by Fire Captain Josh Buckmaster.